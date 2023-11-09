Just Four Days Till Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Church & Dwight's shares on or after the 14th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.27 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.09 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Church & Dwight stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $88.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Church & Dwight's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Church & Dwight has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Church & Dwight paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Church & Dwight's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Church & Dwight's earnings per share have dropped 9.8% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Church & Dwight has increased its dividend at approximately 6.9% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Is Church & Dwight an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Church & Dwight's dividend merits.

However if you're still interested in Church & Dwight as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Church & Dwight. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Church & Dwight that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

