We Just Found Out What the Future of 'Blue Bloods' Will Be

Blue Bloods has been on the air for more than 10 years.

Fans have been wondering if the CBS hit drama would be canceled in 2021 or 2022.



Here's what we know about Blue Bloods returning for a season 12.

Blue Bloods have become one of the must-see weekly TV dramas. However, because it’s been on the air since 2010 (and its 11th season is wrapping up soon), many fans have been wondering if the hit CBS series will be canceled for the 2021/2022 winter schedule. Oh, and the chatter around Tom Selleck retiring doesn't help either!

We did a little digging to see what we could find out about a possible season 12 of Blue Bloods. To learn everything we know so far, keep reading.



Is Blue Bloods coming back for season 12?

Take a deep breath and don’t fret: On April 15, 2021, CBS announced that Blue Bloods has been picked up for a 12th season. The upcoming season will air between the end of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

While it’s tough to say what will happen thereafter, Tom has spoken out in interviews, sharing that he doesn’t see himself going anywhere.

“I don’t think there is an end point,” Tom, who is 75, told PEOPLE in a 2020 interview. “I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older.”

Phew!

As was the case with Magnum P.I., Tom told PEOPLE that we’ve reached a point in Blue Bloods where viewers have come to know the beloved characters so well that they can anticipate what their next move will be. And, with that, we hope to never see the Reagan family and their friends go off the air!



