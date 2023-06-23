Just How Far Down Is the Titanic?

Getty Images

The search for the OceanGate submersible, Titan, gripped the world after the watercraft lost contact with its parent ship only a few hours after it launched in the North Atlantic on Sunday, June 18. Its goal: view the wreckage of the Titanic. While over the past few decades people have been able to explore the giant ship that sank in 1912, it’s still an endeavor to reach the relic. But just how deep is the Titanic? More than 12,000 feet down on the ocean floor. For some perspective, here is a glimpse at the staggering depth of its position in the ocean—creating what ultimately became a difficult search and rescue mission and eventual devastating loss of life for the five individuals aboard.

Getty Images

You Might Also Like