And Just Like That fans slam Holocaust joke in latest episode

Viewers of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That have strongly condemned a moment in the show's latest episode referencing the Holocaust.

In this week's episode 'No Strings Attached', which aired yesterday (January 27), Anthony Marentino brings his date Justin over to dinner at the York-Goldenblatt household.

However, when he learns that it is a Jewish dinner, Justin shockingly reveals he is a Holocaust denier by saying: "Is this a Jewish dinner? You know the Holocaust is a hoax, right?"

Anthony immediately screams for him to "get out" of the apartment.

Viewers have slammed the moment on social media, noting the incredibly insensitive timing given the air date was Holocaust Memorial Day.

"@AndJustLikeThat dropping the latest episode which contains a Holocaust joke on the international Holocaust Remembrance Day . You can't be serious?" one person tweeted.

"I just want to know why #AndJustLikeThat included a the '#Holocaust was a hoax' joke on the 77th anniversary of the #Auschwitz liberation," another viewer wrote, noting the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp that took place on January 27.

"My jaw dropped at Anthony's date making the Holocaust comment," a third person said. "Came out of nowhere. It just…was not funny at all."

Another viewer wrote: "Wow. To the writers of #AndJustLikeThat be more insensitive and tone deaf w/that Holocaust joke on today of all days."

They weren't the only ones calling out the show, either:

#AndJustLikeThat with a throwaway line about the Holocaust on #HolocaustRemembranceDay



Stay classy. — Dustin (@TrustinDustin85) January 28, 2022

Was it really appropriate for #AndJustLikeThat to make a holocaust joke in that last show that aired on #memorialday? Totally bad taste! Just like the rest of the season - god awful — Bethany Laing (@Beth_Laing83) January 28, 2022

it’s never a good time for a Holocaust joke/denialism, but I’m shocked the SATC writers would have Anthony’s dare engage in Holocaust denialism (so much more he could have said instead) AND have the episode air on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Really poor taste. #AndJustLikeThat — 🆓🇵🇸 IG: @alchemywithazmia (@AZMIAakaMIA) January 28, 2022

#AndJustLikeThat making an off color Holocaust joke on Holocaust Remembrance Day was quite a choice 🥴 — Matt Lummus (@MattLummus) January 28, 2022

International Holocaust Memorial Day is marked annually to remember the six million Jews murdered under the Nazi regime, and other victims of the Nazi atrocities as well as victims of further genocides.

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

