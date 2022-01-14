And Just Like That fans are furious with new Carrie Bradshaw scene

Photo credit: HBO

It's safe to say that And Just Like That's Carrie Bradshaw has a tendency to rub fans up the wrong way, and in the latest episode of the Sex and the City spin off there was one particular scene that has a lot of fans absolutely raging.

Obviously SATC fans have known for years that Carrie can be just a tad unreasonable at times, and throughout all six seasons of the original show we all had our anti-Carrie moments. Well, now it looks like fans of the new SATC spin off And Just Like That have finally had it with her too, after a scene in the latest episode of the show ruffled a few feathers.

In the seventh episode of the new series fans saw Carrie sign up to a dating app, egged on by new pal and realtor Seema (Sarita Choudhury). After swiping through just three profiles Carrie quickly matches with her very first 'liked' contender, a fellow widower named Peter who so far seems to be a dream come true. This didn't go down too well with fans who were quick to call out the show's unrealistic portrayal of dating apps.

I know #ajlt can’t be a real show bc Carrie’s first and only match on a dating app ended up being decent?

Unheard of.

And where were the fish pics? The hunting pics? The group pics where there’s a hot guy but the profile is for his friend?

Idk seems suspicious. — kat (@katontherocks) January 14, 2022

Also, I’m only halfway through the new episode but if Carrie clicks ‘like’ once (1 time) on a dating app and gets a date out of it, I’m going to go absolutely mental. — Hattie Crisell (@hattiehattie) January 13, 2022

Okay, so they're not wrong. Three swipes and a perfect match doesn't exactly sounds realistic, but remember this is the world where Carrie had that apartment and that lifestyle on one column a week. Not that we're bitter...

