Just - Evotec Biologics Receives Grant to Enable an Antibody Product for The Prevention of Covid-19

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS RECEIVES GRANT FOR COVID-19 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY OPTIMISATION AND CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT FROM THE COVID-19 THERAPEUTICS ACCELERATOR

GRANT ENABLES THE OPTIMISATION OF ANTI-SARS-COV-2 MAB CANDIDATES FOR DEVELOPABILITY AND LOWEST COST OF GOODS AND PROVIDES MAB DEVELOPMENT CAPACITY TO THE FOUNDATION FUNDED ENTITIES

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that its Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (Seattle, WA) as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator to enable the development and production of monoclonal antibody ("mAb") candidates for the prevention of severe COVID-19 in vulnerable populations in low and middle income countries.

Under the grant, Just - Evotec Biologics will use its proprietary software toolset Abacus(TM) to perform an in silico analysis of several lead candidate sequences of potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 mAbs provided to the foundation by several leading academic medical centres around the world. Abacus(TM) analysis will identify key sequences that can impact developability and, if required, make recommendations to optimise the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody candidates. In addition, Just - Evotec Biologics will perform cell line development for two lead molecules.

Dr James Thomas, Executive Vice President, Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics, commented: "It is an honour to participate with Therapeutics Accelerator in its response to address COVID-19. Abacus(TM) will enable a rapid evaluation of the antibody candidates to potentially improve their quality and deliver the lowest possible costs for development and manufacture."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, commented: "Evotec is committed to the global fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics. We are very pleased to provide this much needed capacity, expertise and advanced technologies to foundation grantees in support of the goals of the foundation and the Therapeutics Accelerator."

No financial details of the grant were disclosed.

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a unique platform company that integrates the design, engineering, development, and manufacture of biologics. With deep experience in the fields of protein, process and manufacturing sciences, the Just - Evotec team came together to solve the scientific and technical hurdles that block access to life-changing protein therapeutics; from the design of therapeutic molecules to the design of the manufacturing plants used to produce them. Our focus is to create access and value for a global market through scientific and technological innovation. Learn more at www.just.bio.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

