Just – Evotec Biologics Awarded Contract from the U.S. Department of Defense Under Accelerated Antibodies Program

  • JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS WILL SUPPORT THE DOD WITH RAPID, COST-EFFICIENT DEVELOPMENT OF SAFE, EFFICACIOUS ANTI-PLAGUE MABS

  • EVOTEC WILL PROVIDE PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES

HAMBURG, GERMANT / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX)(ISIN:DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") has awarded Evotec's Seattle-based subsidiary, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. a contract valued up to $ 49.9 m for the rapid development of monoclonal antibody ("mAb")-based drug product prototypes targeting plague. Plague, an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis (" Y . pestis "), is one of the designated targets of interest under the DOD's Accelerated Antibodies Program.

Under the contract, Just - Evotec Biologics will develop mAb-based drug product prototype(s) from sequence discovery or evaluation of existing mAbs to completion of Phase I first-in-human ("FIH") clinical trials. To enable rapid development, Just - Evotec Biologics will leverage its data-driven, highly automated end-to-end biologics technology platform, J.DESIGN, that includes; antibody discovery (J.HAL ® ), molecular optimisation, cell line and process development, and continuous manufacturing at its J.POD ® Redmond, Washington (US) facility. In addition, Evotec will provide pre-clinical and clinical capabilities for mAb prophylactic approvals.

The rapid, cost-efficient development of mAb product protypes will yield an accelerated supply of safe and efficacious mAb medical counter measures ("MCMs") for use against plague.

J.DESIGN employs a series of innovative technologies relying on the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, intensified and continuous bioprocesses specifically designed for flexible and efficient biologics development, from discovery through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. The advanced Just - Evotec Biologics platform is specifically well suited for monoclonal antibodies as well as other protein modalities such as Fc fusion proteins.

Dr Linda Zuckerman, Executive Vice President Global Head Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics commented: "It is an honor to continue our partnership with the JPEO-CBRND team in this new effort to support the DOD's Accelerated Antibodies program. We are pleased to provide a single integrated discovery, development and manufacturing solution for the DOD."

Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, added: "We are delighted to support the DOD with this work of strategic national importance, and which we feel represents a clear validation of both the efficiency and speed our leading science, technology and expertise offers our partners."

Mr. Bruce Goodwin, Joint Project Lead for CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies, added: "JPEO-CBRND-EB is pleased to work with Just/Evotec on this innovative and significant program to protect the Warfighter. Just/Evotec brings a unique approach, a robust toolset and deep expertise to address a challenging threat in a highly accelerated time frame."

The contract was awarded by the Joint Project Lead for CBRND Enabling Biotechnologies (JPL CBRND-EB) within the DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Contract number MCDC2203-001.

Just - Evotec Biologics' J.POD ® Redmond, Washington biologics development and cGMP manufacturing facility will develop mAb-based drug products for the US Department of Defense. The state-of-the-art facility is joining the DOD's Advanced Development and Manufacturing network of facilities, providing DOD with the space and tools necessary to rapidly produce quality medical countermeasures at the lowest possible cost of goods.

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS
Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just - Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com .

ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company's 16 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

