Just Energy Reports Full Year and Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Just Energy Group Inc
·13 min read
Just Energy Group Inc
Just Energy Group Inc

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (NEX:JE.H; OTC:JENGQ), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers, today announced its full year and fourth quarter for fiscal year 2022.

Recent Developments

On August 4, 2022, the Company entered into a stalking horse transaction agreement with, among others, lenders under the Company’s debtor-in-possession financing facility (collectively, the “Stalking Horse Purchaser”) and a support agreement in connection with a proposed sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) that is intended to facilitate its exit from the Company’s ongoing insolvency proceedings as a going concern. Under the SISP, interested parties are invited to participate in accordance with the approved SISP procedures. If one or more qualified bids (other than the transaction contemplated by the stalking horse transaction) are received by September 29, 2022, then Just Energy intends to proceed with an auction to determine the successful bid(s), subject to the terms of the approved SISP procedures. If the Stalking Horse Purchaser is determined to be the successful bidder at the conclusion of the SISP and is subsequently approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), the Stalking Horse Purchaser will become the sole shareholder of Just Energy (U.S.) Corp., which will be the new parent company of all of the Just Energy entities subject to the proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”), including the Company (the “Just Energy Entities”), and the Just Energy Entities will continue their business and operations as a going concern. Under the Stalking Horse Transaction, no amounts will be available for distribution to general unsecured creditors and all currently outstanding shares will be cancelled or redeemed for no consideration. The Company owes $125.0 million under its DIP facility and has $845.9 million of total liabilities subject to compromise. For more details on the SISP, please visit: https://investors.justenergy.com or the website of FTI Consulting Canada Inc., the monitor for the Just Energy entities under the CCAA proceedings, at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/justenergy.

“Although our fiscal year 2022 financial results were impacted by the highly competitive retail landscape and extraordinarily high commodity prices, the Company delivered annual net positive Mass Markets RCE additions for the first time since fiscal 2018, continuing to validate our strategic investment in digital marketing and face-to-face channels, and further strengthened by our higher Mass Markets renewal rates,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our operational performance during the year demonstrates our continued commitment to our customers, employees, partners, and our pursuit of growth in key markets,” added Mr. Gahn.

Full Year FY 2022 Highlights

The Company’s full fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results and prior comparable periods are expressed in US dollars. As of March 31, 2022, the Company is considered a domestic filer instead of a foreign private issuer as defined by the Securities Exchange Commission, and now is required to prepare its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

  • Base EBITDA decreased by 47% to $73.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, driven by lower Base Gross Margin and investment in digital and sales agent costs, partially offset by lower commission expenses.

  • Base Gross Margin decreased by 17% to $339.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, primarily driven by an unfavorable impact from higher commodity costs.

  • Mass Markets RCE Net Adds in fiscal year 2022 was a gain of 54,000 compared to a loss of 176,000 in the prior fiscal year, driven by the increase in customer additions and lower attrition and Failed to renew.

  • The Company ended the year with $125.7 million of total liquidity, comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

  • Income from continuing operations was $678.5 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $340.8 million during the prior year, primarily driven by an increase in unrealized mark to market gains on derivative instruments associated with supply contracts, realized gains on investment and costs reimbursement related to the February 2021 winter storm under Texas House Bill 4492 (“HB 4492”), partially offset by the impacts of Winter Storm URI in the fourth quarter of 2021 and reorganization costs related to the proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA Proceedings”) and similar proceedings in the United States. Unrealized mark to market gains and losses on derivative financial instruments relate to the supply the Company has purchased to deliver in the future to existing customers at fixed contractual prices1.

 

Full Year Financial Highlights:

For the years ended March 31

$ in thousands, except customer data

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

Revenue

$2,154,608

$2,074,828

4%

Base Gross Margin1

$339,630

$406,941

-17%

Base EBITDA1

$73,682

$139,647

-47%

Unlevered free cash flow1

($10,739)

$45,630

-124%

Cash and cash equivalents

$128,491

$172,666

-26%

RCE Mass Markets count

1,201,000

1,147,000

5%

RCE Mass Markets net adds for the year

54,000

(176,000)

NMF2

RCE commercial count

1,554,000

1,789,000

-13%

 

 

 

 

1 See “Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” in the MD&A

2 Not a meaningful figure

 

Fourth Quarter FY 2022 Performance

  • Revenue of $582.7 million increased by 7% from the prior comparable quarter, primarily driven by an increase in the Texas Mass Market customer base and higher Commercial revenue in Canada.

  • Base EBITDA of $12.9 million decreased by 70% from the prior comparable quarter, primarily driven by lower Base Gross Margin and higher administrative expenses, investment in digital marketing and sales agent costs, and provision for expected credit loss.

  • Base Gross Margin of $81.3 million decreased by 22% from the prior comparable quarter, primarily driven by unfavorable impact from higher supply cost.

  • Mass Markets RCE Net Adds for the quarter was a gain of 27,000 compared to a decrease of 40,000 for the prior comparable quarter, driven by the increase in customer adds.

 

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended March 31

$ in thousands, except customer data

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

Revenue

$582,680

$543,975

7%

Base gross margin1

$81,248

$103,573

-22%

Base EBITDA1

$12,913

$43,390

-70%

Total net Mass Markets (RCE) additions

27,000

(40,000)

NMF2

 

 

 

1 See “Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” in the MD&A.

2 Not a meaningful figure


Fiscal Fourth Quarter Expense Detail:

For the three months ended March 31

 

 

 

($ thousands)

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

Administrative expenses

$27,651

$24,255

14%

Selling commission expenses

$19,437

$22,333

-13%

Selling non-commission and marketing expense

$13,459

$11,125

21%

Provision for expected credit loss

$8,188

$5,753

42%

 

 

 

 

  • Administrative expenses: The increase was primarily driven by lower incentive compensation accruals in prior year and certain billing costs that were reported under Base Gross Margin in the previous year.

  • Selling commission expenses: The decrease was primarily due to lower direct in-person and commercial sales in prior periods.

  • Selling non-commission and marketing expenses: The increase was driven by investment in digital marketing and sales agent costs to drive customer additions and retention.

  • Provision for expected credit loss: The increase was driven from the higher revenues in Texas Mass Markets from an increase in the customer base and release of credit reserves in the prior year for Mass Markets, partially offset by the release of credit reserves for Commercial in the current period.

Mass Markets Segment Performance

Operating Highlights:

For the three months ended March 31

 

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

Mass Markets gross margin on added/renewed

$250/RCE

$261/RCE

-4%

Embedded Gross Margin1 ($ millions)

$845.9

$816.1

4%

Total gross Mass Markets (RCE) additions

89,000

66,000

35%

Attrition (trailing 12 months)

18%

15%

20%

Renewals (trailing 12 months)

79%

75%

5%

 

 

 

 

1 See “Non–U.S. GAAP financial measures” in the MD&A

  • Average Mass Markets gross margin per RCE added or renewed: The decrease was due to higher supply costs and competitive pricing to support customer growth and retention.

  • Mass Markets Embedded Gross Margin: The increase was primarily driven by growth in the Texas Mass Markets customer base.

  • Mass Markets gross RCE additions: The increase was driven by investment in digital marketing, as well as continued improvement in direct face-to-face sales channels.

Mass Markets RCE Summary:

 

4/1/2021

Additions

Attrition

Failed to renew

3/31/2022

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas

261,000

33,000

(44,000)

(16,000)

234,000

-10%

Electricity

886,000

314,000

(158,000)

(75,000)

967,000

9%

Total Mass Markets RCEs

1,147,000

347,000

(202,000)

(91,000)

1,201,000

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Segment Performance

Operating Highlights:

For the three months ended March 31

 

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2021

Change

Commercial gross margin on added/renewed

$81/RCE

$62/RCE

31%

Embedded Gross Margin1 ($ millions)

$253.3

$291.2

-13%

Attrition (trailing 12 months)

8%

12%

-33%

Renewals (trailing 12 months)

46%

52%

-12%

 

 

 

 

See “Non-IFRS financial measures” in the MD&A

 

  • Commercial Embedded Gross Margin: The decline resulted from the decrease in the customer base compared to the prior period.

Commercial RCE Summary:

 

4/1/2021

Additions

Attrition

Failed to renew

3/31/2022

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas

408,000

7,000

(20,000)

(30,000)

365,000

-11%

Electricity

1,381,000

142,000

(103,000)

(231,000)

1,189,000

-14%

Total Commercial RCEs

1,789,000

149,000

(123,000)

(261,000)

1,554,000

-13%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

About Just Energy Group Inc.

Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions, carbon offsets and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers. Just Energy is the parent company of Amigo Energy, Filter Group, Hudson Energy, Interactive Energy Group, Tara Energy, and Terrapass. Visit https://investors.justenergy.com to learn more.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the CCAA proceedings. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated, which risks are described in Part 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks with respect to: the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the outcome of proceedings under the CCAA and similar proceedings in the United States, including the SISP; the outcome of any potential litigation with respect to the Weather Event, the outcome of any invoice dispute with ERCOT; the Company’s discussions with key stakeholders regarding the CCAA proceedings; the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and sales; uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread, severity and duration of COVID-19 and related adverse effects on the economies and financial markets of countries in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to successfully implement its business continuity plans with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to access sufficient capital to provide liquidity to manage its cash flow requirements; general economic, business and market conditions; the ability of management to execute its business plan; levels of customer natural gas and electricity consumption; extreme weather conditions; rates of customer additions and renewals; customer credit risk; rates of customer attrition; fluctuations in natural gas and electricity prices; interest and exchange rates; actions taken by governmental authorities including energy marketing regulation; increases in taxes and changes in government regulations and incentive programs; changes in regulatory regimes; results of litigation and decisions by regulatory authorities; competition; and dependence on certain suppliers. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Just Energy’s operations or financial results are included in Just Energy’s annual report on Form 10-K information form and other reports on file with the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or Canadian securities regulatory authorities which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or through Just Energy’s website at investors.justenergy.com.

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial measures such as “EBITDA”, “Base EBITDA”, “Base Gross Margin”, “Free Cash Flow”, “Unlevered Free Cash Flow” and “Embedded Gross Margin” do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. This financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities and other measures of financial performance as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but the Company believes that these measures are useful in providing relative operational profitability of the Company’s business. Please refer to “Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in the Just Energy Full Fiscal Year 2022’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Company’s definition of “EBITDA” and other non-U.S. GAAP measures.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Carter
Chief Financial Officer
Just Energy
Phone: (905) 670-4440
mcarter@justenergy.com

or

Investors
Michael Cummings
Alpha IR
Phone: (617) 982-0475
JE@alpha-ir.com

Monitor
FTI Consulting Inc.
Phone: 416-649-8127 or 1-844-669-6340
justenergy@fticonsulting.com

Media
Boyd Erman
Longview Communications
Phone: 416-523-5885
berman@longviewcomms.ca

Source: Just Energy Group Inc.


Supplemental Tables:

Financial and Operating Highlights
For the years ended March 31
(thousands of dollars, except where indicated and per share amounts)

 

 

Fiscal 2022

 

 

Change

    

Fiscal 2021

 

Revenue

 

$

2,154,608

 

 

4

 

%  

$

2,074,828

 

Base Gross Margin1

 

 

339,630

 

 

(17

)

%  

 

406,941

 

Administrative expenses2

 

 

108,186

 

 

(4

)

%  

 

112,457

 

Selling commission expenses

 

 

83,769

 

 

(14

)

%  

 

97,972

 

Selling non-commission and marketing expense

 

 

51,583

 

 

36

 

%  

 

37,796

 

Provision for expected credit loss

 

 

24,242

 

 

(6

)

%  

 

25,712

 

Reorganization Costs

 

 

106,235

 

 

167

 

%  

 

39,814

 

Interest expense

 

 

34,868

 

 

(46

)

%  

 

65,167

 

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other

 

 

10,377

 

 

(89

)

%  

 

91,451

 

Income (Loss) for the period

 

 

678,484

 

 

NMF

 

3

 

(340,776

)

Base EBITDA1

 

 

73,682

 

 

(47

)

%  

 

139,647

 

Unlevered free cash flow1

 

 

(10,739

)

 

(124

)

%  

 

45,630

 

EGM Mass Market1

 

 

845,922

 

 

4

 

%  

 

816,077

 

EGM Commercial1

 

 

253,306

 

 

(13

)

%  

 

291,195

 

RCE Mass Markets net adds

 

 

54,000

 

 

NMF

 

3

 

(176,000

)

See “Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures” in the MD&A
2 Includes $2.8 million of Strategic Review costs for fiscal 2021.
3 Not a meaningful figure


Balance Sheet

(thousands of dollars)

    

As at

    

As at

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Assets:

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

125,755

 

$

171,761

Trade and other receivables, net

 

 

308,941

 

 

270,538

Total fair value of derivative instrument assets

 

 

671,714

 

 

26,811

Other current assets

 

 

131,570

 

 

129,944

Total assets

 

 

1,623,814

 

 

866,715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

  

Trade and other payables

 

$

349,923

 

$

310,114

Total fair value of derivative instrument liabilities

 

 

26,086

 

 

59,758

Total debt

 

 

126,419

 

 

104,455

Total liabilities

 

 

1,429,613

 

 

1,346,272


Summary of Cash Flows

For the year ended March 31
(thousands of dollars)

 

    

Fiscal 2022

 

    

Fiscal 2021

 

Operating activities from continuing operations

 

$

(35,110

)

 

$

12,357

 

Investing activities from continuing operations

 

 

30,216

 

 

 

(5,516

)

Financing activities from continuing operations

 

 

(39,402

)

 

 

142,605

 

Effect of foreign currency translation

 

 

120

 

 

 

1,768

 

Increase (decrease) in cash

 

 

(44,175

)

 

 

151,214

 

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

 

 

172,666

 

 

 

21,452

 

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

 

$

128,491

 

 

$

172,666

 



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • RRSP Wealth: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on the Pullback and Hold for Decades

    RRSP investors can now buy top TSX dividend stocks at undervalued prices for a portfolio focused on total returns. The post RRSP Wealth: 1 Top TSX Dividend Stock to Buy on the Pullback and Hold for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Venus Williams loses to Canadian Marino in return to singles play in Washington

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams lost to Rebecca Marino of Vancouver on Monday in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August. “I didn’t think I played well a lot of the times,” Williams said. “Just trying to shake off some rust. That’s just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tou