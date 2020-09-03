Just Energy Receives Final Court Approval to Proceed with Recapitalization and Announces Subscription Offering Participation

Final court order received for Recapitalization

Strong interest in equity subscription option leads to approximately C$52 million to be received from eligible security holders, with backstop parties responsible for approximately C$48 million

Closing of Plan of Arrangement expected on or about September 16, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers, today announced that it has received the final court approval required to close the Company’s recapitalization plan (the “Recapitalization”) and subscriptions totaling approximately C$52 million through the equity subscription option included in its Recapitalization, with the remaining approximately C$48 million to be provided by the backstop parties.

The Recapitalization is being implemented by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Plan of Arrangement”) and earlier today, Just Energy obtained the final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice enabling the Plan of Arrangement to proceed. The Company expects the Plan of Arrangement to close on or about September 16, 2020, pending receipt of regulatory approvals.

The Recapitalization is part of a comprehensive plan to strengthen and de-risk the business and position Just Energy for sustainable growth as an independent industry leader. The Recapitalization significantly improves Just Energy’s financial flexibility with a cash injection from its equity raise and reduces net debt and preferred shares by approximately C$520 million.

“The implementation of our recapitalization plan is quickly moving ahead following today’s ruling,” said Scott Gahn, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our court approvals now received, we are focused on running our business, maintaining our improved financial position and ensuring Just Energy’s future success.”

Equity Subscription Option

As part of the Recapitalization Plan, holders of Just Energy’s existing Term Loan, Eurobond, Subordinated Convertible Debentures, Preferred Shares and common shares as of July 23, 2020 were entitled to subscribe for common shares at a price per share of C$3.412.

The equity subscription option received interest from all security classes, with subscriptions totaling 15,174,950 common shares which will result in cash proceeds for Just Energy of approximately C$52 million. Pursuant to the previously announced backstop commitments, the backstop parties have agreed to acquire the remaining common shares not subscribed for by eligible holders under the equity subscription option, totalling 14,137,580 common shares, on a post-consolidation basis. The aggregate proceeds from the equity subscription option are C$100 million and will be used to reduce debt and for general corporate purposes.

Following completion of the Recapitalization, the principal shareholder of the Company will be a group of related investment entities comprised of OCII LVS XIV LP, LVS III SPE XV LP, HVS XVI LLC and TOCU XVII LLC that will collectively beneficially own 13,872,207 common shares of Just Energy, representing approximately 29% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Of this amount, OCII LVS XIV LP will hold 8,323,327 common shares, representing approximately 17% of the issued and outstanding common shares. The foregoing common shares will be acquired pursuant to the Recapitalization, including as a result of the backstop commitments provided by such investment entities. Such investment entities are also lenders to the Company pursuant to an amended and restated term loan debt agreement that was entered into in conjunction with the Recapitalization.

Common share consolidation

The Company confirms today that the previously announced consolidation of its common shares on a 33 to 1 basis (the “Consolidation”) is anticipated to be effective on or about September 16, 2020. The common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) on a post-Consolidation basis at the opening of trading on September 17, 2020.

