Just Eat recently merged with Takeaway.com to form Just Eat Takeaway.com. (Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET.L) confirmed on Wednesday that it is in advanced discussions with US food delivery giant Grubhub (GRUB) about an all-share merger.

The discussions come amid increasing uncertainty about a possible merger between Uber (UBER) and Grubhub, after US lawmakers pushed antitrust officials to investigate the potential deal.