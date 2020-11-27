Just Eat Black Friday deal: Enjoy free chicken nuggets with your McDonald’s order

The food app has come to the rescue this Black Friday (The Independent/Just Eat)

Black Friday 2020 is in full swing with thousands of discounts across everything from Apple products to the Nintendo Switch.

The sales started earlier than ever before this year after Amazon kicked off the trend by starting its Black Friday sale a month before the big day, and the event has been jam-packed with unmissable deals so far.

If all of this Black Friday shopping has left you feeling hungry, Just Eat has come to the rescue with a Black Friday deal to snap up for your week end takeaway.

From the 23rd November until the 27th November, customers can enjoy six free chicken McNuggets with any Big Mac or Big Mac Extra Value meal if they order through the Just Eat app.

There’s no need to use a discount code or spend a certain amount on your order, the deal will be automatically added to your basket.

Just Eat’s delivery fee is just £1.99, making this a great Friday night treat to enjoy after you’ve snapped up a Black Friday bargain (or two).

You can get the Just Eat app on Android and Apple devices.

