‘We just don’t get visited’: why Australia is overlooked in world’s best restaurant rankings

Myffy Rigby
·5 min read

When it comes to restaurant awards, there are few events that cause the dining community to froth quite like The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. As the title suggests, it’s an annual list of 50 fine dining restaurants, as voted by over 1,000 food professionals across the globe.

The list, which has grown to dominate the world stage since its 2002 inception, was originally released by a UK trade publication, Restaurant. In the early years, it was a London-based event, where the world’s hospitality elite would gather to celebrate. Pre-social media, it was a rare opportunity for chefs to gather and share ideas.

That’s what made it so special.

Over the years the event grew, with award ceremonies held in New York, Melbourne, the Basque country, Singapore and Flanders. It’s big business for 50 Best now – the brand rolls off the tongues of fine dining fans with as much ease as “Michelin star”.

For the chefs and restaurateurs who make it on the list, the experience becomes almost mythic, a place in restaurant history. Never mind the publicity if that restaurant is at the single digit end of the 50 – the culinary equivalent of a secret handshake.

The voting system and final list always enjoys mixed reviews from those in the restaurant industry, swinging from “irrelevant, arbitrary and Eurocentric” to “an essential culinary temperature check”.

Not to mention the media. This year US food publications Bon Appétit and Grub Street called the list “out of touch” and “more ridiculous than ever”. Both still published the rankings.

Call it out of touch, call it wrong, call it arbitrary and irrelevant. There’s no arguing that the World’s 50 Best is influential.

Which is why Australia’s placement on this list has long been a sore point. Rarely has the nation broken the top 50 with more than a single restaurant. The only venue to consistently place was Ben Shewry’s high concept Ripponlea restaurant Attica, which dropped off the list completely in 2019. Elsewhere, Brae at Birregurra came in at 44 in 2017, and Quay enjoyed a place two years running in 2012 and 2013.

This year, as it was in 2019 and 2021, Australia has no restaurants in the top 50. In the long list, which goes from 51 to 100, there is only one Australian restaurant – Melbourne’s Gimlet at number 84. It is Australia’s worst performance in a decade.

Ben Shewry at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards in Melbourne in 2017. His Ripponlea restaurant Attica was the only Australian venue to consistently place in the awards, but it dropped off the list in 2019.
Ben Shewry’s Ripponlea restaurant Attica was the only Australian venue to consistently place in the awards, but it dropped off the list in 2019. Photograph: Mal Fairclough/AFP/Getty Images

Why?

Is it the tyranny of distance from Europe, where the majority of the voters are based? The numbers would certainly suggest it, with 40 voters of the 1,080 based in Australia and Oceania.

“It’s not a matter of Australia’s restaurants not being able to compete on the world stage, they absolutely do,” says Peter Gilmore, executive chef at Bennelong and Quay. “We just don’t get visited by enough international voters to then have the presence our culinary community deserves within these awards.

“A London-based reviewer could far more easily experience a restaurant in Spain, France and in Germany in the last 18 months than they could a restaurant in Perth or Sydney. Australia has the talent but is missing out on a lot of international votes.”

And let’s not forget Covid-19.

Pat Nourse, 50 Best academy chair for Australia and Oceania, says this year was particularly challenging for Australia because it was very hard for anyone to travel here during the voting period (the 18 months to the beginning of 2022). “If you can’t get to Australia to eat in our restaurants, you can’t vote for them,” he says. “That wasn’t the same situation for a lot of Europe, the US and other parts of the world.”

On the severe lack of Australian representation on the list, William Drew, director of content for 50 Best, agrees with Nourse. “Australia has undoubtedly suffered in terms of representation as a result of the pandemic,” he says.

Related: Australian restaurants on a knife edge as inflation bites and food costs soar

“The list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants is an annual snapshot of opinions and reflects the state of the world during the voting period. While we adjusted the voting rules to mitigate the fact that fewer people had been able to travel, the length and severity of lockdowns in different countries also affected voting patterns.”

There’s also that slightly uncomfortable idea that we, as Australian restaurant lovers, might be overestimating our talents on a world stage. That thought is very quickly shut down by Gilmore. “Australia’s best restaurants are comparable in every way to the restaurants on the World’s 50 Best list. As a country, it’s a great shame for our international culinary reputation that not many people understand, or are privy to, how the voting system works.”

Monica Brown, director and founder of chef and restaurant management agency Lotus International, says Australians just don’t back themselves as thoroughly as they should. Brown, who currently represents chefs Josh Niland and Tetsuya Wakuda, says it’s time for Australians to learn to be comfortable with being world leaders in the food sphere. To say how excellent we are, not just think it.

“We have a population that loves the produce of the country and celebrates it, we have a magnificent array of young skilled talent and we have legacy restaurants and restaurateurs. There is an energy in Australia the likes of which I have never felt elsewhere. Time we shouted about it a bit louder.”

Perhaps it’s simply cultural. Grand, starched European dining experiences are few and far between here. Australian restaurants are very much geared towards less formal and more fun. Maybe it’s time we simply stopped caring about what the rest of the world thinks.

“I think our restaurants, even our best or at least most well-regarded/awarded, are generally geared for Australians,” says Dan Hunter, chef and restaurateur behind multi-award-winning regional Victorian restaurant Brae.

“Maybe that’s not always in step with what’s happening in more visited parts of the world. I think that’s good – for some time now we’ve been looking in rather than out. We just are who we are – mixed and independent.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Doug Mitchell, former CFL commissioner and Calgary lawyer, has died at 83

    Douglas Mitchell, a former Canadian Football League player who went on to become commissioner of the league as well as a prominent Calgary lawyer and community leader, died on Wednesday at the age of 83. Mitchell played briefly in the CFL with the B.C. Lions and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later went on to serve as league commissioner for five years in the 1980s. He also spent time on the league's board of governors, as a representative of the Calgary Stampeders, as well as many other accomplishment

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Canada's Pierce LePage leads the decathlon at worlds after eight events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon title -- but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was the leader after eight of 10 events on Sunday, moving up from fifth place into the lead with personal bests in the 400 metres, 110-metre hurdles and discus. The javelin and the 1,500, both scheduled for Sunday evening, are the final two events. Warner had led the field through the first four events of Day 1, but his quest for a f