And Just Like That : Carrie Learns a Secret About Mr. Big — and Bridget Moynahan's Natasha Returns

This article contains spoilers from the third episode of And Just Like That...

As she continues to mourn the loss of Mr. Big, Carrie Bradshaw faces a major secret about her late husband and how he planned to settle his affairs.

During the third episode of And Just Like That…, which dropped Thursday on HBO Max, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) sat down with Big's (Chris Noth) lawyer to discuss his will after he died in the premiere episode of the Sex and the City revival.

There, she discovered that he left $1 million to his ex-wife Natasha (Bridget Moynahan). "In my experience when people have unfinished business, they tend to throw money at it," Big's lawyer commented as Carrie and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) expressed their shock.

As fans recall, Big married Natasha in the original series' second season after he and Carrie broke up. Later, Big cheated on Natasha with Carrie and the married pair ultimately got divorced.

The million-dollar bombshell about his will sent Carrie on a downward spiral as she wondered what else Big had been keeping from her in their final years together, and whether he was as devoted to her as she thought.

What she found out was that he had a picture of a dog named Gogi in his wallet, which Carrie knew nothing about, as well as a Pinkberry yogurt punch card.

"Not once in my life did I see that man eat a Pinkberry or use a punch card. So what else don't I know?" she said to Miranda on the phone.

Naturally, Carrie decided to hunt Natasha down to see if she could get the full story. She emailed her (no response), DM'ed her on Instagram (instantly blocked) and even showed up at her office, only to be falsely told Natasha was "in Rome."

"The sixth stage of grief is stalking," Carrie quipped to Miranda.

Finally, Carrie and Natasha bumped into each other by chance in a coffee shop, when Carrie accidentally walked in on her in the bathroom and proceeded to burn herself with hot coffee.

Though initially brusque — "What the f--- do you want from me?" she asked Carrie — Natasha eventually took pity on Carrie's burn and sat down with her to talk, revealing that she didn't have any answers about the money either.

"If this is about the will, I've already told my lawyers I will not accept it. Give it to charity. Why did he leave it to me anyway? I haven't spoken to him since the divorce," she said.

"So neither of us knows?" Carrie asked. "Because I just found out at the will reading."

"Oh, well that must have been hard. Classic John. Just always a puzzle — at least with me. I'll never understand why he ever married me when he was always in love with you," Natasha replied, assuaging Carrie's fears about her husband's devotion.

Before she left, Carrie said, "For whatever it's worth I think that money was his way of saying that he was sorry. You know he was a finance guy, he's not — wasn't — great with words."

"And I'm sorry as well for everything," she added.

"I appreciate that," Natasha responded. "We're okay. It's all in the past… but maybe we shouldn't follow each other on Instagram."

As the episode came to a close, Carrie arrived back at her and Big's apartment building after a night out with Miranda and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), but couldn't bring herself to head inside. Instead, she told her doorman she was going for a walk.

The stroll ended at her other home — the iconic Upper East Side apartment that she lived in through various relationships, breakups and pairs of Manolos.

"And just like that, I walked myself home," she said, letting herself in the front door.

New episodes of And Just Like That… drop Thursdays on HBO Max.