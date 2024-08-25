You Just Can't Stop Coen Miller as Sea Dogs Topple The Eagles

Coen Miller Cannot Be Stopped

Off the back of a four point performance at Charlottetown a couple nights ago, Coen Miller lit it up again at home against the Cape Breton Eagles, scoring a goal and an assists in the Sea Dogs' 6-3 win.

Player of the Night

Saint John's Florian Schenk is last night's player of the night, having scored two goals and an assist while boasting a +3.

Schenk is a 17-year old import from Switzerland, who the Sea Dogs selected with the seventh overall pick in the CHL Import Draft last month.

Yesterday's Score

Cape Breton Eagles (3) - Saint John Sea Dogs (6)

The league will take a two week break, resuming pre-season on September 6th, including a game between the Gatineau Olympiques and the Val-d'Or Foreurs which will be available for free on the CHL's website.

To watch the games live, go to https://watch.chl.ca/qmjhl_chl or check your TV service provider for access to watch local games.

