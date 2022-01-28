If You Just Can't With Conflict, You're Almost Definitely A Libra

If you know you’re a Libra, odds are *most* of the horoscopes and memes about your zodiac sign resonate with you in some way—even if you’re not entirely sure what it means to be an actual Libra, per se.

Sure, you’ve grown up having at least some vague idea of the general traits associated with your Sun sign (a.k.a. your main zodiac sign ), but how does all that fit into your individual personality? Honestly, there are a bunch of astrological factors that go into what makes you, well, you—you've got your Mars sign , your Mercury sign , your natal and progressed charts , just to name a few—but your Sun sign is the major biggie.

In short, "Libra is the socialite," explains astrologer Valerie Mesa . "They’re the glitter glue that keeps everyone together." Basically, Libras help maintain social cohesion, love to celebrate any festive occasion, and can be friends with you no matter your differences, says Mesa.

TL;DR: Having a Libra in your corner is a plus, and you’re especially drawn to Libras if you’re a fellow intellectual, analytical air sign , such as Aquarius and Gemini, Mesa explains.

However, Libra’s knack for navigating relationships doesn’t mean that they don’t deal with their own set of insecurities, emotional needs, and daily struggles, says Mesa. So, if you’re a Libra—or just curious and want to learn more about them—here are the 10 most important Libra zodiac sign character traits you’ll want to know. (Like why they’re so conflict-averse, for example...)

1. You’re all about playing fair.

The symbol of Libra is a scale—literally based on the Scales of Justice—and there's a solid reason for that. "Libras are always passionate about whether or not something is fair," says Donna Page , a certified astrologer in Atlanta. When something just isn’t right, you’re not okay with it—and want to fix it STAT.

"You want to seek out that fairness and justice," Page adds. Huh, so that explains why you're so into volunteering and making sure everyone understands all the rules before playing a board game.

2. You like having a ride or die.

Libras aren't "crazy in love" per se, but you are all about that relationship life, and meaningful ones are clutch. Simply put, "Libras want to have a partner in life and have a deep desire for companionship," Page says.

The relationship you have with a Libra is important to them even if you two have differences, Mesa says, since they value the people in their lives above all else. In fact, Libras have a talent for looking past your differences and disagreements, Mesa says. So if you find yourself bickering with your Libra bestie, just know that the feud probably won’t last longer than a day, lol. They’ll forgive you.

3. You avoid conflict like the d*mn plague.

Like, the second you catch a whiff of it, you sprint in the other direction. In fact, avoiding conflict is so much your modus operandi, you might not even realize you’re doing stuff to try to avoid it. For instance, Libras will go to a restaurant they don’t want to eat at just to keep the peace, or let some crappy behavior from a partner slide to try to make things work.

"They will avoid conflict, almost to their detriment," Page says. "It can feel like it’s no big deal in the moment, but that can add up over time, especially in long-term relationships." So, it wouldn't be the worst idea to take stock of your connections and figure out when it's best to stick things out and when to cut and run.

4. You dig harmony.

The flip side of being a conflict-phobe is that you’re a natural-born peacemaker, Page says. Libras always urge people to see another’s point of view, and that can be a really handy skill in life. Yup, that's why friends are always coming to you for advice when they're fighting with their S.O.

"Libras have the ability to remain neutral," Mesa adds. For example, if you’re quarreling with your partner and want your Libra friend’s input, you can be sure they’ll account for *both* perspectives while intellectualizing the argument, says Mesa. (So, if you just want someone to sit and listen to you talk without offering up the other person’s POV, you might want to take your vent sessions to a different friend…)

5. You enjoy the finer things in life.

Libras "love beautiful things," Page explains. Maybe that means you're a total Joanna Gaines at interior décor, or maybe you just really love wearing gorgeous colors. Whatever you consider the pinnacle of pretty, you're probably rocking it like it's no big deal.

After all, you're a Libra, dammit! That's just what you do. Libras are "all about aesthetics," Mesa says. "They decorate an environment with their energy." You have both an eye for what looks good and how you stepping into a room can make the whole vibe that much more, well, vibe-y.

6. You carry some guilt.

Yes, you’re a social butterfly who loves to build friendships, but that doesn’t mean you’re without flaws: "Libra's biggest challenge is really their own feelings of guilt," Mesa says. Because it’s so easy for you to put yourself in another person’s shoes, you might feel bad for harboring negative feelings toward anyone. (Since, yah know, you understand their POV in addition to your own.)

Basically, if you’re mad at someone, you might feel even worse than the average person because you’re mad at yourself for being mad. "This is why Libras are secret critics of themselves," Mesa says. "It’s one of the hardest things for them, because they really just want everyone to be happy." So, if you’re a Libra who’s being overly self-critical, try challenging why you’re feeling this way in the first place instead of beating yourself up for being upset.

7. You stand out in a group.

As a Libra, you express yourself in a mental, social ambience kind of way, Mesa says. For you, "it's all about that atmosphere and aesthetic," she adds. This is most apparent in that Libra season begins during what many consider the best (and most visually appealing) season of the year: Autumn!

"The leaves change color, and everyone has their pumpkin spice lattes. It's sweater weather. It's cuffing season," Mesa says. This is part of what makes you "ornamental," in a way: "They just decorate the room wherever they are, because they love to bring beauty, joy, and harmony," says Mesa. That’s why Libra season tends to make everyone feel uplifted.

8. But there’s a dark side to your love for aesthetics.

Even though you might not want to think about it, there’s what Mesa calls a "shadow side" to most positive zodiac traits. The aesthetic quality of Libras can lean superficial and vain at times, she says. Don’t fret, though, because it’s just "part of your celestial DNA," Mesa explains.

If you’re a Libra, make sure you’re not getting too caught up in aesthetics by not letting how things *look* stress you out. Like, it’s great that you want to set up a chic dessert table at the cocktail party you’re throwing, Mesa says, but don’t let yourself spiral if someone messes up the presentation by moving your mini creme brûlées to the side to make room for their homemade chocolate chip cookies. Your aesthetics are supposed to bring people together, after all, not drive wedges over minutiae.

9. You lift the mood.

You know how some people make you (internally) groan when they walk into a room? Well, if you’re a Libra, you have the exact opposite effect. Libras are what Mesa calls the "Febreeze-like plugins" of the zodiac. "They just make the room smell and look better," she says. Basically, a Libra’s presence uplifts the overall environment, Mesa notes.

So if you’re a Libra, while your inner critic might be telling you that you’re not doing or being enough for others, you can rest easy knowing that your energy is a legit benefit to everyone around you. As mentioned, you’re the "glitter glue" of social situations, making the environment brighter and more cohesive by just being around, Mesa says. Got that down?

10. You get along with other season-changers.

If you’re a Libra, odds are you get along with other air signs like Gemini and Aquarius because of your shared inclination toward action, thought processes, and communication. That said, Libras also mesh super well with those who share their cardinal sign , Mesa says. (ICYMI, cardinal signs determine the way you approach life, and can be identified as cardinal , fixed , or mutable .)

Libras are drawn toward other cardinal energies, Mesa says, which makes sense since all of these signs initiate a change in seasons: Aries (Spring), Cancer (Summer), Libra (Fall), and Capricorn (Winter). "They naturally gravitate to one another," Mesa says. "They stimulate one another and inspire each other," since they all have a knack for bringing about change in the outer world, says Mesa.

