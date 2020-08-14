Just call her 'Queen Lucy': PBS looks at royal photo albums with quirky British historian Lucy Worsley

There can never be too much royals content on American public TV – The palaces! The jewels! The clothes! – so get ready for more, presented by Britain's cheekiest and most entertaining royal historian, Lucy Worsley.

American royal fans will know her: She's the one who dresses in period costume for her programs on Britain's past and present. She's the one who manages to make facts seem like fun while delivering idiosyncratic observations on the tragedies and triumphs of days gone by.

There she is, her mouth in blazing lipstick, her blond bob peeking out from an elaborate headdress as she glides down a palace corridor in a sumptuous gown, explaining the many tribulations of the six woeful wives of Henry VIII.

"Everything is different about the world of the past, including the way we think and move, and you get a sense of that through the clothing," Worsley said in a phone interview with USA TODAY. "I’m shameless about (dressing up). I've got no problem at all trying to make things accessible; that’s my job. It will be accessible and well-researched and presented with a twinkle in the eye."

"Queen" Lucy Worsely, British historian, recreates Queen Elizabeth II's iconic coronation portrait (1953) for "Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album," airing Aug. 16 on PBS.

Now her name is in the title, too, as "Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Album," a new special, airs Sunday (8 EDT/PDT; check local listings). And on Sept. 13 comes "Lucy Worsley's Royal Palace Secrets," Both projects are co-produced by the BBC and have already aired in the U.K.

These follow other recent Worsley programs on PBS, including "Lucy Worsley's 12 Days of Tudor Christmas"; "Tales from the Royal Bedchamber"; "Victoria & Albert: The Wedding"; "Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths and Secrets"; "A Very British Romance"; and "Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors."

"From her very first appearance on PBS, Lucy has been beloved by our audience," said Bill Gardner, VP of programming and development for PBS. "She brings a fun personality, a sharp wit and a winking sense of humor to the histories she tells."

Worsley is impressively credentialed, with first-class history degrees from Oxford University, dozens of books to her credit and a day job as chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that manages the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace.

She knows her stuff. In "Royal Photo Album," she explores how early photography practically saved the British royals from European anti-monarchist fever in the 19th century by allowing them to present themselves casually, as a relatable family.

British historian Lucy Worsley in period costume with a vintage Kodak camera to recreate the photographs of Queen Alexandra for "Lucy Worsley's Royal Photo Albums" on PBS on Aug. 16.

She trips through 200 years of history, looking at royal shutterbugs past and present, examining the invention of the royal "walkabout" and the royal "photo call" and perusing the fashion-glamour photos of glamorous Princess Margaret and her husband, the society photographer Lord Snowdon. She interviews royal photographers to learn the tricks of their trade and looks at how contemporary royals are using Instagram and other social media to forge bonds with their subjects.

