Just call it Dunkin’: The coffee-doughnut shop will open a stand in north Fort Worth

Bud Kennedy
·2 min read

Dunkin’, the Massachusetts-based doughnut chain that wants to be a coffee chain, will open one of its newly redesigned shops in the Summerfields neighborhood of north Fort Worth.

According to state records, a Dunkin’ will open at 7367 N. Beach St. It’s the second modern suburban Dunkin’ designed more like a coffee stand, similar to a current location at 4601 W. Bailey Boswell Road.

The 72-year-old doughnut chain is shifting gears to compete with newer chains such as Oregon-based Dutch Bros Coffee, which is opening 12 Tarrant County locations, or Toronto-based Tim Hortons, planning to open its first Texas locations.

Dunkin’s most recent stores — note the name is no longer “Dunkin’ Donuts” — drop the traditional rack of doughnuts to beneath a glass counter, with the prominent wall space now reserved for coffee taps.

Current stores advertise espresso shots up front and beans by the pound, with a marquee board of drinks such as “brown sugar cookie cold brew cold foam.”

A modern Dunkin&#x002019; restaurant features coffee instead of doughnuts.
A menu offers sandwiches and wraps.

Once ubiquitous, Dunkin’ had shrunk to a handful of locations in recent years, but it has grown again and now has seven Tarrant County stores.

Dutch Bros. continued to open locations in recent days, with stores at 3501 Locke Ave. and 3333 North Tarrant Parkway open or about to open. According to dutchbros.com, locations are already open at 2317 W. Berry St., 3007 Altamesa Blvd. and 5328 Sycamore School Road in Fort Worth, plus 5205 Rufe Snow Drive and 8605 Davis Blvd. in North Richland Hills, 714 N Industrial Blvd. in Euless and 2309 W. Park Row Drive in Pantego,

Dutch Bros. stands feature colorful packaging, a caffeinated experience and a wide variety of drinks and combinations.

San Antonio-based Black Rifle Coffee has also opened stores in Benbrook and North Richland Hills, with more than 10 planned. Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee has opened locations in Keller and Colleyville.

A Dutch Bros. Coffee restaurant has a colorful exterior and atmosphere.
A Dutch Bros. Coffee restaurant has a colorful exterior and atmosphere.
