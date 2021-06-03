Just a bunch of really cute and comfy slide sandals to wear literally everywhere this summer

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is the idea of re-entering society and having to wear real shoes again causing you a bit of stress? Welcome to the club. You have to admit that it’s been kind of nice living in comfy slippers for the last year or so, right?

If it’s going to take a while for you to get your feet back into actual shoes, let alone heels, why not invest in a pair of slide sandals for summer? They’re kind of like slippers in that they’re not really constricting, but if you choose a pair in soft leather or suede, they’re perfectly acceptable and dressy enough to wear basically everywhere. Brunch? Casual weekend wedding? Low-key date night? They just work!

When it comes to shoes, it’s never a bad idea to splurge a bit to ensure you don’t end up with feet covered in blisters. Plus, ask any fashion pro, and they’ll tell you that one really high-quality pair of shoes is way better than a bunch of cheap ones that you’ll wind up replacing or not wearing.

With that in mind, below you’ll find five pairs of really fabulous slide sandals that you can live in this summer. Pair them with shorts, white jeans, dresses and skirts, and live your best life in comfort and style.

1. Jack Rogers Women’s Sloane X Band Sandal, $56.84 (Orig. $150)

Buy Now

Jack Rogers sandals are iconic. Prepsters swear by the thong style for summer, but don’t let that stop you from adding this slide-on design to your collection. This sandal is comfortable, available in a bunch of colors and on super-sale right now on Amazon.

2. Karl Lagerfeld Paris Caliana Slide Sandal, $76.27 (Orig. $108.95)

Buy Now

Looking for sandals with pizzazz? Say no more. Not only are these Karl Lagerfeld sandals available in the perfect pink hue, but they also have an eye-catching gold chain detail to make them stand out even more.

Story continues

3. Charles David Siamese Banded Slide Sandals, $199

Buy Now

Yes, these sandals are bright orange. And yes, you need them in your life. Trust and believe that they will look incredible on sunkissed skin with everything from denim cutoffs to midi and maxi dresses.

4. Mansur Gavriel Caprese leather slides, $295

Buy Now

Okay, if you just need a neutral, treat yourself to these Mansur Gavriel slide sandals. They’re made in Italy and are a classic design that you’ll be able to rock summer after summer.

5. Veronica Beard Senta Slide Sandal, $275

Buy Now

Your summer wardrobe isn’t complete without a white sandal. This Veronica Beard style has a nicely cushioned footbed, plus the cool basketweave design that’s popular these days.

If you liked this story, shop Abercrombie’s cutest new swimwear.

More from In The Know:

Lingerie brand CUUP just launched swimwear, and it’s so good

Everyone’s wearing tennis skirts this summer — shop these 5 cute styles

The 9 best men’s pajamas that’ll keep you cool, even for the sweatiest of hot sleepers

12 TikTok-famous fashion finds you can buy on Amazon starting at just $8

The post Just a bunch of really cute and comfy slide sandals to wear literally everywhere this summer appeared first on In The Know.