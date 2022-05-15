‘Just blows my mind.’ Charlotte family forced to leave home of 50 years

Lauren Lindstrom
·4 min read

Refuge under seige

Mobile home parks have been a reliable source of affordable housing in Charlotte for decades, offering prices well below nearby apartments or homes. But a confluence of factors, including rising land prices and an influx of investors looking to make money buying parks, threaten this way of life. New reporting and data analysis from The Charlotte Observer shows how in the middle of the city’s widening affordable housing crisis, this remaining refuge has come under siege.

For the first time in a half-century, Stacy Sprinkle’s family soon won’t call Countrywoods Mobile Home Park home.

She’s watched the community in north Charlotte grow and change since her father bought the two-bedroom, one bathroom home in 1972 when she was 13. Since then, she’s lived here several times, most recently moving back in to care for her elderly mother.

The park off W.T. Harris Boulevard and Old Statesville Road was close-knit and affordable, Sprinkle said. Many families had lived there a decade or more.

“It was a lot of neighbors,” she said. “Everybody knew each other’s kids or friends.”

But in August, the park sold to Raleigh-based Countrywoods Community LLC, which is connected to an upstate New York firm that owns several mobile home parks.

First, the company raised lot rents, but initially reassured residents they wouldn’t have to move if they kept paying.

Then, the notices started arrived stating their month-to-month leases wouldn’t be renewed.

Everyone had to go.

Sprinkle says they’ve paid their lot rent faithfully, even as the most recent increase to $407 per month stretched their budget that’s mostly covered by her and her mother’s Social Security benefits.

The rest of the two dozen families at Countrywoods, who didn’t own their home like Sprinkle’s does but rented both their spot and their residences, also were told earlier this year their leases wouldn’t renewed.

Sprinkle, 63, has watched family after family move out, with an end-of-May deadline.

“I will probably be the last (to leave),” she said, surveying the now-empty park on a recent afternoon, where few remnants of life remain.

What’s left: Christmas lights hanging from empty homes. Children’s bikes out front. Potted plants baked by the sun.

Stacy Sprinkle cares for her 82-year-old mother Mary, who she shares her mobile home with. Sprinkle has made numerous improvements to their home over the years, but due to the age the home it cannot be moved and will be demolished as residents of the Countrywoods Mobile Home Park are being forced out. Photo from May 2, 2022.
Stacy Sprinkle cares for her 82-year-old mother Mary, who she shares her mobile home with. Sprinkle has made numerous improvements to their home over the years, but due to the age the home it cannot be moved and will be demolished as residents of the Countrywoods Mobile Home Park are being forced out. Photo from May 2, 2022.

Where there were once rows of rectangular houses there are now a combination of deserted homes yet to be demolished, freshly overturned soil where those already torn down once stood, and new, larger and more expensive manufactured homes that will replace them.

“It just blows my mind,” she said. “Before people rented here and it was affordable to us. Most of us don’t have a lot of money,” she said of Countrywoods’ residents.

“Then they move these new trailers in, and wow,” she said. “It’s something to see this after all these years.”

Representatives with KDM Development, the New York firm, did not respond to phone or emailed requests for comment.

Mobile home communities have become a target for investors and private equity firms as a significant opportunity to profit, experts say, leaving their low-income residents vulnerable to displacement.

A review by The Charlotte Observer of local property records shows some 20 parks — or about one-third of those in Mecklenburg County — have changed ownership in the last five years, including several that have been purchased by out-of-state companies and large investors.

‘Stress and tension’

Packing up a half-century of life has been a stressful endeavor, she said. Most of the family photos, showing generations of special occasions and everyday life, are already off the walls. Moving boxes are piled in the living room, where Sprinkle sleeps on the couch or an air mattress so her mother and son can take each of the bedrooms.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “It’s been a lot of stress and tension.”

Sprinkle mourns the improvements they’d painstakingly saved for that they won’t be able to keep — new floors in the kitchen and hallway, and repairs to the bathroom to be more accessible for her 82-year-old mother.

Even though the family owns their home outright, they can’t take it with them. Mobile homes built before 1976 can’t be relocated, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development code that set construction and safety standards for manufactured housing.

Although residents often use the terms mobile, manufactured, or sometimes trailer homes somewhat interchangeably, those classifications matter.

Anything built after 1976 is a manufactured home and can be relocated. Sprinkle’s is not.

“It can’t be moved,” she said. “I wish; (there are) memories in it.”

For Stacy Sprinkle, Countrywoods Mobile Home Park resident, the move-out order by a new property owner marks the first time in close to 50 years her family won&#x002019;t call Countrywoods home.
For Stacy Sprinkle, Countrywoods Mobile Home Park resident, the move-out order by a new property owner marks the first time in close to 50 years her family won’t call Countrywoods home.

Now Sprinkle is working to buy a neighboring manufactured home that a former Countrywoods resident had rented, rushing to get the permits and funds together to move it to a nearby park.

But it comes at a price.

It can cost between $5,000 to $10,000 to move the home and reestablish water, sewer and other services to make it livable. That will come from money Sprinkle was saving for a new car. She plans to stay until the very end of the month in her family’s home.

“I’m staying until the very last minute,” she said.

READ NEXT: Charlotte developer uses obscure NC law to take family land

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Blue Jays play long ball to snap skid, beat Rays 5-1

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 Saturday to end a five-game skid. Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season leading off the eighth in a 1-1 game. “We all know that we needed a big hit like that. It came from my bat, but I know the other guys are going to keep hitting and we’re going to get into a winning streak now,” said Hernandez

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Jack Campbell has given Leafs reasons to believe

    Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was pulled by Sheldon Keefe during the team's 7-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series but the Toronto netminder has credit and confidence in the bank from his performances in both the regular season and in Game 3. As such, Keefe is almost certain to back Campbell in Game 5, rather than start rookie Erik Kallgren.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became