Just how big is unlikely chart-topper Steve Lacy? Teenage fans were fainting at his show

'A history-making performer': Steve Lacy - Scott Dudelson/Getty

Earlier this summer, a song – perhaps even more unexpectedly than Kate Bush’s Stranger Things-boosted Running Up That Hill – reached the top of the charts. It was woozily unassuming, groovy and melancholy, off-kilter and homespun. That song was Bad Habit by 24-year-old Californian Steve Lacy, former member of the polymathic R&B collective The Internet.

In his mid-teens, Lacy cut his teeth recording tracks on the Garageband app on his iPhone, and by the time he was 18, he was producing music for the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Solange. With his intuitive ear for texture and vibe, he quickly became your-favourite-artist’s-favourite-artist, quietly amassing subcultural clout.

Then TikTok caught wind. Following the release of Lacy’s second album Gemini Rights earlier this year, TikTokers repurposed its standout hit Bad Habit. The song – or rather, a certain section of it – currently appears in almost 700,000 TikTok videos, soundtracking everything from make-up tutorials to cats in labour. So, when Lacy then hit the road for his six-country-spanning Give You The World Tour, he was met with a far different crowd from those he’d played to before: rapacious, screaming, keen to convert the experience into content.

Indeed, the hijinks Lacy has run into so far on his tour have threatened to cloud his staggering success story. At one show, an audience member threw a camera at him, prompting Lacy to break it onstage. At another, in a now viral clip a loud, singing crowd fell silent after Lacy gestured for them to sing the second verse of Bad Habit (they couldn’t; they only knew the clipped TikTok version). The live show experience, where the artist is now wholly decontextualised, seems to bear the consequences of this increasingly antagonistic relationship between artist and fans.

Gloomy stuff, for sure, but Lacy’s previous encounters didn’t stop him from putting on one of the year’s slickest and most captivating live performances at London’s Roundhouse. The crowd, mostly teenagers, queued up for hours in the snow to see him, ignoring the ‘No phones or cameras’ sign – and for a good reason.

This was a history-making performer who you wanted to freeze in time. He played with the cool, effortless disregard of Prince, sang as perfectly as a machine. His grooves seemed to come from some place holy, like watching a young Stevie Wonder. As the crowds pushed against the barricades to get closer to this oracle, a number of teenage girls fainted. “Another one bites the dust,” said Lacy, widening the distance between fan and artist even further.