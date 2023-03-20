Just Because You're Not On TikTok Doesn't Mean You Should Miss Out On These 29 Viral Products

TikTok is officially the go-to destination for product recommendations.

TikTok has become the hub for people to tell the world about their go-to products, favourite shopping finds and post real life reviews; and we have to admit, it’s pretty helpful. But if you’re on TikTok or don’t have time to be endlessly scrolling on its ‘For You Page’, you don’t have to be late to the party because we’ve done all the searching for you.

We’ve gathered the products that have skyrocketed with rave reviews on the video app, from cleaning buys with actual worthwhile results to kitchen gadgets to upgrade your cooking skills. Or perhaps you fancy indulging in a bit of self-care or are ready to level up your organisation during your spring clean? Either way, we’ve found it all.

With over 1,000 Amazon reviews on each product, it might just be worth giving them a go...

Transform your oldest, grimiest baking trays with this amazing Bar Keepers Friend cleaning powder.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,579 reviews.

£5.99 at Amazon

Of course I have to mention this Scrub Mommy washing-up sponge that changes texture according to the temperature of the water you run it under.

Amazon

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 5,138 reviews.

£2.40 at Amazon

Once you've seen what Dr Beckmann's cleaning solution has done for other people's sofas and carpets, it's hard not to want to give it a try.

Amazon

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 31,346 reviews.

£2.70 at Amazon

It looks like this TikTok-famous copper lint roller really does live up to the hype.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 2,672 reviews.

£10.99 at Amazon

This anti-limescale shower head is the best purchase I've made in months, it gave our shower perfect water pressure and it helps my shampoos to lather faster too.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 9,421 reviews.

£15.99 at Amazon

If you want to really and truly get into those hard-to-clean surfaces, this electric scrubbing brush is ideal.

Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 29,576 reviews.

£18.99 at Amazon

It's not an official deep-cleaning TikTok until someone whips out this grout cleaner from HG.

Amazon

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 9,599 reviews.

£4.75 at Amazon

I own and love this endlessly hydrating Weleda skin food myself, so can vouch for its rave reviews.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 25,776 reviews.

£11.21 at Amazon

This under-£4 garlic-peeling tube is basically a kitchen must-have at this point.

Amazon

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 1,166 reviews.

£3.99 at Amazon

Speaking of cooking, it wouldn't be a TikTok list without this cult-status air fryer.

Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,024 reviews.

£43.52 at Amazon

This pretty wipe-clean desk pad will keep your WFH space coffee stain-free.

Amazon

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 4,812 reviews.

£8.49 at Amazon

Become your very own barista by using this inexpensive milk frother.

Amy Glover/ BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 6,574 reviews.

£4.79 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum cleaner has got a comb in its head that means hair won't wrap around its bristles, and takes you seamlessly from carpets to hard floors too.

Amazon

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 10,875 reviews.

£249 at Amazon

I mean, I can't *not* include the legendary Pink Stuff cream cleaner.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 3,780 reviews.

£3.49 at Amazon

These silicone baking sheets are reusable and dishwasher-safe – a no-brainer, if you ask us.

Amazon

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 8,047 reviews.

£10.69 for four at Amazon

Master those gorgeous '70s-style locks for less by nabbing this inexpensive hot air styler from BaByliss.

Amazon

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 2,679 reviews.

£24.99 at Amazon

I can't wait for you to become the version of yourself that owns this game-changing mop that has a spinning drain mechanism in its bucket. It'll dry your floors way faster than the regular string kinds do.

Amy Glover /BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 67,985 reviews.

£36.90 at Amazon

If your shoes are chaotically piling up, this low-hassle hanging wardrobe organiser is here to help.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 9,417 reviews.

£12.99 at Amazon

I'd honestly watch cleaning videos for the shower-descaling sections alone. This limescale removal spray is a fast-acting way to get those results at home.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 6,342 reviews.

£3.50 at Amazon

Store your pan lids in these handy cupboard door holders, rather than letting them crash around.

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 14,160 reviews.

£11.99 for four at Amazon

It turns out that the TikTok-famous Elbow Grease spray actually will cut through your kitchen's sticky surfaces in no time.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 5,245 reviews.

£1.25 at Amazon

I was sold on this Denman shower brush when I found out that it massages your scalp and works shampoo into your hair at the same time.

Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 9,003 reviews.

£5.99 at Amazon

Sick of the waste and hassle of clingfilm? Same. These stretchy silicone covers are machine-washable and suitable for use on everything from cut fruit to pots.

Amazon

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 4,013 reviews.

£8.99 for 12 at Amazon

Elemis' Pro-Collagen cleansing balm's makeup-melting properties will leave your current cotton round routine in the dust.

Amazon

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 9,602 reviews.

£12 at Amazon

Keep your home smelling fresh, without the need to get a lighter out, with these 'Pink Sands' fragrance spheres from Yankee Candle.

Amazon

Rating: 4.0-star average rating from 17,702 reviews.

£6.99 at Amazon

Protect your countertops from scalds and burns by using these heat-resistant silicone trivets. They work as jar grippers, spoon rests, and more.

Amazon

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 1,479 reviews.

£24.67 for four at Amazon

Neatly organise your toothbrushes and razors with this self-adhesive wall caddy.

Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,260 reviews.

£9.79 at Amazon

Protect your private information after you've thrown your documents away by using this (weirdly satisfying) roller.

Amazon

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 28,348 reviews.

£16.98 at Amazon

There's nothing worse than your phone dying when you want to listen to your podcasts on your commute home, so it's a good thing this powerful Anker power bank exists.

Jasmin Nahar / BuzzFeed / Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 75,080 reviews.

£17.99 at Amazon

