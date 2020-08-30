Just Because I'm Not Working with Kapil Sharma Doesn't Mean We Are Enemies, Says Upasana Singh

Comedian and actor Upasana Singh, who will be next seen in the comedy show Gangs Of Filmistan with Sunil Grover, said that there is no animosity between her and Kapil Sharma. Kapil, Upasana and Sunil previously worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil. However, Sunil and Kapil had a public falling out.

In a recent interview, Upasana quashed rumours that she was from Sunil Grover's "camp" and had a rivalry with Kapil. Talking to Times Of India, she said, “I am connected with Kapil and we often speak to each other over the phone. In fact, he was to sing in my directorial debut Punjabi film and we had even met each other for the same. He is a very nice person. Many people try to float rumours that we are enemies just because we are not working with each other it doesn’t mean we are enemies."

"It happens you don’t always work with the same people. I have worked in films also, but that doesn’t mean I will keep working with the same people,” she added.

Upasana had even appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show after the infamous fight. Both Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have since then buried the hatchet and remained cordial.

Gangs of Filmistaan is a comedy show, whose proceeds will go to Covid-19 relief. Sunil plays a gangster whose tenants have to entertain him. Other cast members include Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale and Paritosh Tripathi in lead roles.