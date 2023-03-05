‘We just ask for patience.’ 200,000-plus KY customers still without power after storm

More than 200,000 customers throughout Kentucky were still without power Sunday morning as a result of a Friday windstorm – which one power company labeled as the third most damaging weather event in 20 years for their services.

According to the Kentucky Utilities website, Friday’s weather impacted more than 300,000 customers across their service area and brought down 2,500 power lines. It also broke more than 230 utility poles. This windstorm ranks behind the 2009 ice storm and the 2008 windstorm in terms of the number of customers affected and total system impact.

“We have every resource responding to this event, including an additional 1,500 resources from other utilities,” KU said on its website.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 70,000 KU & LGE customers were still without power statewide, according to Daniel Lowry, a spokesman for KU. In Lexington, he said about 38,000 were still without power.

A Kentucky Utilities employee works on a power line off St. Ives Circle Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Lexington, Ky. A strong wind storm the night before knocked out power to much of Lexington, Ky.

Lowry told the Herald-Leader he hoped the company would be in a better position Sunday to make an estimate of when power would be restored to customers still in the dark.

“We hope to see the numbers decline,” he said. “(On Saturday) crews were working to protect wires that were down and assessing the damage. (Sunday) we are hoping to tackle the restoration process better and make a lot of progress over the next couple of days.”

He said crews were working 16 hour shifts and dedicated to getting communities back up and running as quickly as possible.

“We understand people are anxious, but we just ask for patience as we work through this multi-day event,” Lowry said.

Across Kentucky there were still 242,911 power outages Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.

Power outages from Friday's severe weather and dangerous winds are down to 242,911. While this may be a multi-day effort, teams are working hard to restore power. Thank you to everyone out there doing their part to help those affected. 1/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 5, 2023

On Saturday afternoon, the number of outages was greater than 355,000 as the storm, with winds clocking more than 70 miles per hour in some places, tore through the state’s power grid.

“While this may be a multi-day effort, teams are working hard to restore power. Thank you to everyone out there doing their part to help those affected,” Beshear wrote.

In addition to the state of emergency Beshear declared Friday, 37 counties and 11 cities have said they will declare states of emergency because of the windstorm, he said.

Kentucky Power, which services customers in Eastern Kentucky, said in a Facebook post that 18,000 customer outages were reported in their service area. As of Sunday at 10 a.m., approximately 2,800 customers remained without power “after a very successful day of restoration Friday night and Saturday.”

Out of the approximate 259 individual remaining outage cases, 182 have fewer than 10 customers on each outage, Kentucky Power reported.

They expect restoration will be 95% complete by tomorrow evening.

KU will have additional crews coming from out of state to help restore power throughout Sunday and Monday. Lowry reported 1,500 “additional resources” are coming to join KU’s 500 crews which have been working. A staging area is being set up at the Kentucky Horse Park to coordinate efforts.

Kentucky Power has more than 600 personnel, business partners and external resources responding to assess damage and restore power.

