Just 9pc of voters think Rishi Sunak will ‘stop the boats’

Poll also reveals approximately three quarters of voters believe the Government’s Rwanda plan is unlikely to go ahead - Gareth Fuller/PA

Just one in 11 people have confidence Rishi Sunak will deliver on his pledge to “stop the boats” and reduce the number of Channel migrants coming to the UK.

A new poll conducted by YouGov found only nine per cent of people have confidence that the Government will successfully reduce the number of asylum seekers who make the perilous crossing.

That number was broken down into eight per cent who were “quite confident” and one per cent who were “very confident”.

The numbers represent a blow for Mr Sunak who has made tackling the migrant Channel crossings crisis one of his top five priorities.

The Prime Minister pledged to “stop the boats” in a speech at the start of this year but the YouGov poll, conducted between July 31 and August 1, suggested an overwhelming majority of voters lack confidence that he will deliver.

Eighty per cent lack confidence

Voters were asked in the survey how confident they were, if at all, that Mr Sunak’s Government would successfully reduce the number of asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats.

While nine per cent said they were either “very confident” or “quite confident”, some 80 per cent said they lacked confidence.

Some 46 per cent of respondents said they were “not at all confident” that the Government would succeed and 34 per cent said they were “not very confident”. Eleven per cent were unsure.

Among voters who backed the Conservative Party at the 2019 general election some 15 per cent expressed confidence in the Government to stop the boats, with one per cent “very confident” and 14 per cent “quite confident”.

Some 35 per cent of 2019 Tory voters were “not at all confident” that the Government would succeed and 45 per cent were “not very confident”.

Rwanda plan

The poll also revealed that approximately three quarters of voters believed the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda was unlikely to go ahead.

The policy is currently making its way through the courts after a series of legal challenges and the Government has said it is confident it will eventually be given the greenlight.

Story continues

But 38 per cent of respondents said they believed it was “very unlikely” that anyone would actually be sent to Rwanda and 35 per cent said it was “quite unlikely”.

The numbers suggested that while Mr Sunak has placed much of his focus as Prime Minister on tackling the small boats issue, he is yet to persuade most voters that he will be able to deliver.

The publication of the poll by YouGov came after the first 15 migrants boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge while others were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges.

The barge, moored off the Dorset coast, is a key part of the Government’s strategy to stop spending an estimated £6 million a day on hotel accommodation for asylum seekers.

The Government has also announced the formal launch of a “task force” to identify unscrupulous lawyers after reports that false asylum claims are being submitted for a fee.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.