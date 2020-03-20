Just 4 Days Before H. Lundbeck A/S (CPH:LUN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see H. Lundbeck A/S (CPH:LUN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 25th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

H. Lundbeck's upcoming dividend is ø4.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of ø4.10 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, H. Lundbeck has a trailing yield of approximately 2.0% on its current stock price of DKK207.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether H. Lundbeck can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately H. Lundbeck's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. H. Lundbeck paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 110%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While H. Lundbeck's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to H. Lundbeck's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see H. Lundbeck has grown its earnings rapidly, up 58% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, H. Lundbeck has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is H. Lundbeck worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in H. Lundbeck for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for H. Lundbeck you should be aware of.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

