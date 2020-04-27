Just 2 Days Before Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Investis Holding SA (VTX:IREN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of May.

Investis Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF2.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF2.35 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Investis Holding has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of CHF79.4. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Investis Holding is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Investis Holding paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 150%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While Investis Holding's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Investis Holding's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Investis Holding has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Investis Holding dividends are largely the same as they were three years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Investis Holding worth buying for its dividend? We like that Investis Holding has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Investis Holding's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Investis Holding (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

