Jussie Smollett Released From Jail, ‘Shame on You’ His Lawyer Tells Prosecutors

“Right now he’s out,” Jussie Smollett’s attorney announced Wednesday evening, just hours after the former “Empire” star was ordered released from jail as he appeals his conviction for lying to Chicago police about a staged 2019 attack.

With news crews assembled outside the jail, Smollett was escorted to a waiting car by his bodyguards around 8 p.m. Central Time. He did not speak as reporters shouted out questions.

Moments later, his attorney Nenye Oche held a news conference and said the actor should never have been jailed. He blamed racism for the way the actor was treated.

“We’ve been complaining about the disparate treatment of African Americans,” Oche told reporters. “He was put in a cage for a class 4 felony, shame.”

Oche included a message for local prosecutors saying, “Shame on you.”

WATCH: Jussie Smollett walks out of Cook County Jail, declines to speak to media | Read more: https://t.co/96nIYpajuj pic.twitter.com/p3nCouidVB — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) March 17, 2022

The attorney noted that the initial case against Smollett was dismissed but he said there was a movement in Chicago to lock the actor up.

“There is no room for politics in our court system,” Oche said.

The news conference came shortly after, an appeals court granted a motion that Smollett be freed on bond pending the appeal of his conviction for falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack. In a 2-to-1 decision, the court said the actor should be freed after posting $150,000 bond.

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed he was assaulted on the streets of Chicago after making a Subway sandwich run in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2019.

Police later said the whole thing was staged and accused Smollett of hiring two brothers to rough him up in a bid to get attention. However, Smollett has maintained his innocence throughout the three-year ordeal.

In December 2021, Smollett was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in the case. Last week, he was sentenced by a Cook County judge to 150 days or five months in jail for lying to Chicago police about the attack.