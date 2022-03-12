Jussie Smollett Faced “Kangaroo Prosecution” Says Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx
Chicago’s top prosecutor, state’s attorney Kim Foxx, says the justice system failed disgraced actor Jussie Smollett, who was sentenced to 150 days in jail for staging a hate hoax crime.
Writing in the Chicago Sun Times, Foxx – who was heavily criticized for perceptions that she went easy on Smollett in he handling of his case — said the court proceedings at his Thursday sentencing amounted to “mob justice” and a politically motivated “kangaroo prosecution.”
Thursday’s Smollett sentencing and fine came as a result of a special prosecutor reigniting the case after outcries at the light penalties Smollett faced for his disproven claims of a racial attack on him.
Foxx defended her decision in Smollett’s original charges, and claimed his prosecution could ultimately serve as “a deterrent to the next generation of prosecutors eager to fight for critical reforms.”
“It pains me deeply to say that, in this particular case, our justice system failed,” Foxx wrote.
Former Cook County Judge Dan Locallo said Foxx’s commentary amounts to an “attempt to divert any discussion as to why her office acted in the manner that they did.”
