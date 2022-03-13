Jussie Smollett’s Brother Says The Actor Has Been Placed In Jail's Psych Ward

Andre Ellington
·2 min read

Jussie Smollett’s younger brother is speaking out after the actor was placed in a psychiatric ward at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Jocqui Smollett went on his brother’s Instagram page to explain the details surrounding his entry into the psychiatric ward.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail,” Smollett said. “What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he’s at risk of self-harm.”

A post shared by @jussiesmollett

Smollett then said his brother isn’t “at risk of self-harm.”

“I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm,” Smollett emphasized. “He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that... has been put up against him.”

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail on Thursday for falsifying a 2019 police report in which he stating he was racially profiled and attacked for being an openly gay man after he left a Subway restaurant in Chicago.

In addition to serving jail time, Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of probation and ordered the actor to pay $120,106 in restitution.

Smollett, who had drawn praise for his role in the “Empire” drama series, was initially charged with a felony after the false report accusation spread across social media, but the charges were later dropped. In November 2021, he was indicted on new charges stemming from the incident.

After being sentenced, Smollett insisted to the court that he isn’t suicidal and that if anything happened to him while incarcerated, “I did not do it to myself, and you must all know that.”

HuffPost has reached out to Cook County Jail for more information regarding Jussie Smollett.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

