Jushi Holdings Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 1, 2020

Executive Management Team to Provide Business Update and Discuss Long Term Growth Strategy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally-focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM to approximately 12:00 PM ET.



The event will include presentations by James (“Jim”) Cacioppo, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Erich Mauff, Co-Founder, Co-President and Board Member, Jon Barack, Co-Founder, Co-President and Corporate Secretary, and Kimberly Bambach, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, members of Jushi’s extended senior leadership team will provide updates on each of the Company’s operating divisions. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

The event will be webcast (live) and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance using the below link:

Event: Jushi Virtual Investor & Analyst Day Details Date: Thursday, October 1, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: Click to Access Replay: A replay will be posted to Jushi’s Investor Relations website and will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, September 30, 2021

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a globally focused cannabis and hemp company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis and hemp ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-453-1308

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com



