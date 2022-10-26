Jushi Expects to Bring Clean Water to More than 3,000 People Across Six Countries via Newly Formed Drop4Drop Partnership

Collaboration to Bring Sustainable Sources of Water to Those Living Without It in Gambia, India, Malawi, Senegal, South Sudan, and Uganda

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it will fund seven different clean water projects in Gambia, India, Malawi, Senegal, South Sudan and Uganda, via its newly formed partnership with Drop4Drop, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping alleviate the world water crisis. The projects are expected to provide more than 3,000 people with a sustainable source of clean water.

“The impact of these projects cannot be overstated,” said Drop4Drop Cofounder Lucas White. “While it’s nearly impossible to fathom what it must be like to live without access to clean drinking water, this is the unfortunate reality for nearly one in nine people across the globe. The regions where Jushi funded projects are incredibly challenging environments for humans to live in. Without safe sources of water, you can’t safely grow crops or allow trees to grow for shade; you can’t practice proper sanitation or hygiene; you can’t build and sustain local economies. The effects are devastating. However, once these projects go in, the health, communities and local economies all start to change for the better.”

“We believe access to safe, clean water is a fundamental human right,” said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder. “Not only is it critical to sanitation and hygiene – it saves lives and fights against poverty. Working with our incredible partner Drop4Drop, we were able to identify and fund critical projects that will empower these local communities, create new opportunities, and save lives. As we continue our corporate social responsibility efforts with Drop4Drop and other like-minded organizations, we look forward to supporting communities, both in our own backyard and around the world.”

The Jushi-Drop4Drop clean water projects will have a significant, long-lasting positive impact in the following areas:

  • Education: Health and hygiene education will be conducted at each Jushi project site.

  • Local Partnerships: The projects will each establish partnerships with local organizations in order to utilize local knowledge, language and experience to better reach those in need.

  • Maintenance: Community members will be given tools and training in basic maintenance to ensure the upkeep of the wells.

  • Community Ownership: Drop4Drop will take a small fee from the community to cover maintenance issues to create a sense of ownership, which dramatically increases sustainability.

  • Women’s Involvement: Each project will ensure that women are involved in all stages of implementation, which has been shown to increase the effectiveness of water projects by six to seven times according to the United Nations.

For more information, visit Jushi-Drop4Drop Clean Water Projects.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements       
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation as well as statements that may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 Section 27 A of the Securities Act, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, intended expansion of our retail operations and production capacity, intended expansion of our cultivation facilities, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including without limitation Q4 2022 annualized guidance, as well as expected filings, materiality or significance and effects of errors on current or prior period financial statements, and any anticipated conclusions of the Company, the Audit Committee or the Company’s management related thereto, are forward-looking statements.. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include but are not limited to, information concerning the expectations regarding Jushi, or the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including risks related to the ability of Jushi to successfully and/or timely achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Jushi Holding Inc.’s prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2022, its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on September 26, 2022, its Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on September 26, 2022, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC (www.sec.gov) and/or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

There may be additional risks that Jushi Holdings Inc. does not presently know or that Jushi Holdings Inc. currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Jushi Holdings Inc. assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Jushi Holdings Inc. does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. All written forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

