Jushi Debuts Cannabis-Infused Chocolates by Tasteology

Jushi Holdings Launches Line of Cannabis-Infused Chocolates by Tasteology in Massachusetts, Now Available in Three Flavors, with Fourth Coming Soon

The Company's debut into chocolate brings Milk, Dark and Strawberry Blonde Varieties, with Mint on the way. The cannabis-infused chocolates have been handcrafted by Jushi’s Director of Manufacturing and Bravo Top Chef: Just Desserts finalist Matthew Petersen, and are made with responsibly sourced cocoa beans from gourmet French chocolatier Valrhona.
Chocolate Bar Recipe Handcrafted by ‘Top Chef: Just Desserts’ Finalist Matt Petersen, Using Valrhona´s Gourmet Chocolate and Delivered in Sustainable Tarot Card-Themed Packaging

BOCA RATON, Fla, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the launch of cannabis-infused chocolates by Tasteology in Massachusetts. The debut of the Company's latest product line, which has been handcrafted by Jushi’s Director of Manufacturing and Bravo’s Top Chef: Just Desserts finalist, Matt Petersen, in concert with Jushi’s product development team, marks the Company’s entrance into the cannabis-infused chocolates market.

“Made using just a handful of ingredients you can easily pronounce in our state-of-the-art kitchen by an award-winning chef, Tasteology Chocolates represent the culmination of extensive consumer research into taste and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to developing products that not only meet the diverse needs of consumers, but are also delicious,” said Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings Jim Cacioppo.

Artfully crafted from 100% gourmet chocolate made with responsibly sourced cocoa beans from gourmet French chocolatier, Valrhona, Tasteology Chocolates are currently available in three flavors: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Blonde Chocolate. These 18-piece bars, which are easily separable for accurate dosing, contain 90mg of THC per bar [5mg per piece].

The chocolates are also 100% Fair Trade and USDA Organic Certified, using beans that have been sourced only from suppliers that embrace agroforestry and adhere to a strict charter that was designed to protect labor rights, biodiversity and food safety.

“Sourcing the best ingredients was simply a no-brainer for us,” said Petersen. “So many edibles on the market today simply aren’t appealing to the palate. With Tasteology Chocolates, we were determined to bring consumers products containing all-natural ingredients, no preservatives, and some of the best cocoa you can buy.”

Tasteology Chocolates are currently available for purchase at Nature’s Remedy dispensaries in Tyngsborough and Millbury, Massachusetts, and will continue to roll out to partner dispensaries across the Commonwealth in the coming weeks. The new line is also expected to launch in Virginia in Q1 2023.        

As cannabis markets mature, the demand for edibles has grown at an outpaced rate relative to overall industry growth. According to cannabis point-of-sale software provider Flowhub, in 2021, the edibles category made up 11% of overall sales, compared to 9% in 2020, representing $2.75B. Coupled with results from Jushi’s inaugural “4/20 Cannabis Insights Poll,” which found that out of any product category, non-cannabis users would be most interested in trying edibles (32.7%), the demand for edibles remains strong and is likely to keep growing.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
jushi@mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50336d03-7b49-455b-a946-f414763fe7c9


