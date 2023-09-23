Jury Trial Set for 76-Year-Old Maryland Woman Accused of Killing Husband with Cane

The Carroll County State's Attorney’s Office said that the medical examiner determined that her husband had “suffered extensive injuries” before his death

carroll county state's attorney

A trial date has been set for a 76-year-old Maryland woman accused of murdering her husband with a cane in March.

The Carroll County State's Attorney’s Office said in a press release on social media in June that Gail D'Anthony, 76, was arrested and charged with first and second degree murder in the death of her husband, 72-year-old John D’Anthony.

A jury trial in the case is set to begin on Jan. 8, 2024, according to local Baltimore news station WBAL-TV.

On March 1, Westminster Police and Emergency Services Personnel responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at a home on Royer Road in Westminster, Maryland, and attempted lifesaving measures on John, which were ultimately unsuccessful, per the sheriff's office press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transferred to the medical examiner’s office for “further investigation.”

The medical examiner later determined that John had “suffered extensive injuries” before his death including “lacerations to his mouth, a broken neck, a broken right rib, two black eyes” and bruises on his hands and forearms. Due to the injuries, his death was ruled a homicide.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit continued their investigation and found that evidence collected at the home which was analyzed had “suspected blood splatter” that was “consistent with the blunt force injuries” on John's body.

Detectives say the also learned that Gail allegedly told a witness that she had “pushed” John to the ground, “where he hit his head on the floor” and then returned to the room with a cane, which she used to “bludgeon” him on the head and prevent him from getting up. Police say she then told the witness that she entered and exited the room several times before finding him unresponsive, which is when she called 911.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office detectives say they determined that the witness’ information was “consistent” with the information that they found at the scene, and a warrant for Gail’s arrest was obtained. She was detained at the Carroll County Detention Center.

“All of us in law enforcement in Carroll are committed to protecting vulnerable victims of domestic violence, no matter how young or old,” Carroll County State’s Attorney Haven Shoemaker said in its June statement.

However, the Carroll County State Attorney’s Office also noted, “Individuals who are charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

A contact for Gail D'Anthony's representatives was not provided.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 17, per WBAL-TV.

