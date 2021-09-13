Jury selection underway in trial of stepmother accused of killing Granby girl

The death of a seven-year-old girl in Granby, Que., prompted an inquiry into the province's youth protection system. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press - image credit)

The trial of a Granby woman accused of killed her seven-year-old stepdaughter began Monday with the process of selecting a jury.

The girl died in hospital a day after she was found in her father's Eastern Townships home in April 2019.

Her death sparked public outcry, prompting an inquiry into Quebec's youth protection system.

The woman, 36, faces charges of second-degree murder, uttering threats and forcible confinement.

The trial is being held in Trois-Rivières, Que. The first witnesses are expected to be heard in two weeks, after the jury has been chosen.

The names of those involved are subject to a publication ban.

The girl's father is also facing charges, including criminal negligence causing death, child abandonment and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Their trials are separate, although some of the same witnesses could be called to testify.