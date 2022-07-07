Jury find NC rapper guilty of the murder of 9-year-old Z’Yon Person in Durham shooting

A jury in the federal murder and racketeering trial of Antonio Davenport Jr. found the 24-year-old guilty Thursday of killing 9-year-old Z’Yon Person in a drive-by shooting in Durham nearly three years ago.

The courtroom became quiet as the judge summoned the jury back into the wood-paneled courtroom.

Sitting with his attorneys, Davenport, a rapper known by his stage name “Lil Tony,” fixed his gaze on the jury box as the members walked in.

After roughly eight hours of deliberation over two days, the jury delivered its verdict: Guilty on all counts.

Davenport’s sentencing hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Greensboro.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly. Please return for a fuller version.