Jury in Kobe Bryant crash photos case now must decide if conduct 'shocks the conscience'

Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
·6 min read
LOS ANGELES – A jury of five men and four women officially began deliberations Wednesday in the graphically gruesome civil case between Vanessa Bryant and Los Angeles County.

After hearing 10 days of testimony and another round of closing arguments on Wednesday, it now must weigh the evidence and answer some questions about what to do with it:

Did county sheriff’s and fire department employees simply make internal policy mistakes when they used their personal phones to share and display horrific photos of Bryant’s deceased daughter and husband, Kobe, the NBA legend? Or did they violate Vanessa Bryant’s constitutional privacy rights by publicly disseminating those photos for no good reason after those family members died in a helicopter crash in January 2020?

Mira Hashmall, the lead outside counsel for the county defendants, made her case Wednesday during closing arguments to the jury. She said there has been no public dissemination of the crash-scene photos because they were not posted online, were deleted shortly after the crash and were never even seen by the plaintiffs in this case, including Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the same crash.

“This is the photos case, but there are no photos,” Hashmall said.

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, cried during part of Wednesday's closing arguments.
She said that what happened in some cases amounted to internal policy violations by county employees but did not rise to the level of constitutional violations. This includes the time she said sheriff’s deputy Joey Cruz “made a mistake” when he displayed crash-scene photos to a bartender at a Mexican restaurant two days after the crash, one of which was a photo alleged to be of Kobe Bryant’s torso.

Hashmall urged the jury to consider evidence and not arguments or emotion, keeping in mind that first responders need latitude to do their jobs. Sometimes, she said first responders need to document the scene of an accident.

“Imagine if they have to have doubt the next time they ask for that information from a fellow first responder because a lawyer two or three years later (might say) it wasn’t necessary,” Hashmall told the jury. “That’s not what the constitution requires. It’s not what you would want from our first responders.”

Asking for damages

Bryant and Chester brought this case to trial after filing a lawsuit against the county several months after the crash. They accused sheriff’s and fire department employees of taking and sharing these photos from the crash scene without having a legitimate business reason for it. They say they live in fear of these graphic photos re-emerging to terrorize their families and are seeking damages to be determined by the jury to compensate them for their past and future emotional distress.

On Tuesday, Jerome Jackson, the attorney for Chester, hung a number on it for the jury - $75 million. He recommended both plaintiffs be awarded $2.5 million each for their last 2.5 years of suffering and then should get up to $1 million for the rest of their lives – roughly 30 years for Chester and 40 for Bryant.

Bryant has not asked for a specific amount. On Wednesday, her attorney, Luis Li, declined to name a price.

“Mrs. Bryant has never once … asked for a specific dollar amount,” Li told the jury. “She always wanted accountability and justice for Gigi (her daughter) and Kobe. At the end of the day, though, the only box you’re going to have (to fill out) is the one for damages. There is no box for better training and better policies (to force upon the county).”

Li told the jury it was “up to you” to decide how much the county’s conduct has hurt Bryant. “She trusts that you will find what is a just and reasonable number,” Li told the jury.

The jury also will have to decide whether the conduct of certain sheriff’s and fire department employees “shocked the conscience” and amounted to “public dissemination” of the photos.

Li told the jury Wednesday that sheriff’s deputies “shared pictures of deceased loved ones like they were baseball cards,” much like souvenirs or objects of amusement. He also brought up the time a fire captain showed crash-scene photos at an awards gala in February 2020 like it was a “party trick.”

Determining liability

In this case, the constitutional right at issue is the Fourteenth Amendment right to control the death images of family members, as recognized by federal precedent in a case entitled Marsh vs. the County of San Diego.

After determining whether that right was violated, the jury also will have to decide whether the county is liable for this conduct as an organization because it failed to prevent it through proper policies and training, or because it had a longstanding practice or custom of such violations.

If so, the jury then can decide to award damages based on evidence and “common sense,” according to the instructions given to the jury by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter. “No fixed standard exists,” he said.

For the plaintiffs to prevail, the verdict must be unanimous.

Hashmall noted to the jury that this case “can’t be about revenge” for Bryant. Judge Walter also told the jury this case is not about who is responsible for the crash itself. It’s instead about what certain county employees did afterward.

Bryant said she wants accountability for it.

“Apparently, accountability means $75 million from a public entity in the county of Los Angeles,” Hashmall said. “Apparently, accountability is $1 million for every year for the rest of their lives for pictures they’ve never seen. This is the pictures case, and there are no pictures.”

Bryant cried during Li’s closing rebuttal Wednesday, especially when he brought up what happened to her deceased daughter, Gianna, and the photos he said were taken of her at the crash site. Bryant’s friends and family in the gallery Wednesday included her oldest daughter, Natalia, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who testified in this case the day it started Aug. 10.

Li told the jury the grisly practice of taking and sharing crime and accident scene photos has been “going on for decades” among law-enforcement officers, though the county said there is not evidence of this with the sheriff’s or fire department.

“Make it stop,” he told the jury.

He later returned to the subject of damages.

“Whatever you put in that (damages) box will serve to shine a light on Kobe and Gianna’s legacy,” Li said. “And it will allow them to continue helping people throughout our country.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kobe Bryant crash photos trial now goes to jury

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea