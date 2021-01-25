Jury deliberations begin in trial for fatal snowmobile crash

In the closing arguments of a trial over a fatal snowmobile accident nearly four years ago, the defendant told the jury he wants to move on with his life, while the Crown prosecutor asked jurors to use their common sense in deciding the accused's fate.

The jury for the trial of Thomas Whittle began deliberations late Monday afternoon, with four men and eight women now sequestered to decide Whittle's fate in the charges he faces stemming from the Feburary 2017 crash at Humber Valley Resort.

In the early morning of Feb. 19, he and Justyn Pollard left a chalet at the resort and were aboard a snowmobile when it collided with a taxi on the bridge that spans the Humber River at the resort's entrance. Pollard, 21, died of his injuries in the crash shortly after in the Corner Brook hospital.

Whittle is charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, driving with a blood-alcohol level exceeding 80 milligrams and causing an accident resulting in death, all related to the 2017 crash. On Friday, the Western Star reported a fourth charge of impaired driving by drug causing death was withdrawn.

In Supreme Court in Corner Brook on Monday morning, the jurors heard closing arguments from Crown attorney Renee Coates, Whittle — who is representing himself at trial — and submissions from Randy Piercey, a defence lawyer appointed by the court to assist Whittle in his defence.

Whittle spoke first, reading a prepared statement that began by saying the investigation into the crash was "faulted from the beginning," he told the court. He questioned the credibility of several of the Crown's witnesses, such as the cab driver who saw a vehicle coming toward the taxi, pulled over and told his passengers to brace for impact, or close friends of Pollard's who took the stand to testify about the hours prior to the crash.

Earlier in the trial, which began Jan. 13, Whittle took the stand in his own defence, and repeated his assertions Monday that despite sitting at the front of the 2015 Bombardier Freestyle, he wasn't operating it. Instead, he said, Pollard stretched his arms from behind him to control the handlebars. Whittle said a video still from resort security footage, shown to the court, was too dark and pixelated to show definitively who was operating the machine.

Whittle has said he can't remember the crash itself, only "a strange light ahead" of the snowmobile in the moments before impact. First responders to the scene, as well as occupants of the taxi, recalled seeing Whittle dazed but conscious after the crash, while Pollard was unresponsive in the snow.

On Monday, Whittle detailed the hardships of the years since the crash: he lost his job, was bedridden for a year and had to relearn to walk with the help of physiotherapy.

"I have lost much of my life," he told the jury, saying he hoped to move on from the charges and regain his independence.

Members of Pollard's family sat quietly in the courtroom throughout Monday's proceedings, which involved all jurors and court staff physically distanced from one another.

Crown urges 'common sense'

Coates maintained that Whittle was guilty of all counts and centred her closing arguments around logic.

Whittle was in control of the snowmobile, she said, pointing to the testimony of a witness who said he had seen Whittle driving shortly before the crash. She said it was "illogical" to assume he and Pollard switched positions, as Whittle had previously testified, in the short distance between the chalet and the bridge.

She also pointed to the still image, saying it "speaks for itself" that the person riding in back did not have their hands or arms anywhere near the snowmobile's handlebars

"Rely upon your own common sense," Coates told the jurors.

She brought up testimony from some of the Crown's 20 witnesses, including the RCMP expert in toxicology who concluded the toxicology report from Whittle's blood-testing showed blood-alcohol content of over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood, as well as Whittle himself saying he drank three beers on top of earlier ones prior to boarding the snowmobile.

Piercey told the jury he would not be recommending a verdict one way or the other, but stressed that there must be proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Whittle is guilty, and asked jurors to decide for themselves what is illogical, or not, in the case before them.

After closing arguments and submissions, Justice George Murphy instructed the jurors on how to deliberate and, via a random draw, winnowed the jury from 14 people to 12, who were then dismissed to deliberate behind closed doors.

