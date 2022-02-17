Jury deliberating case of alleged dealer in Angels pitcher’s Southlake overdose death

A jury in Fort Worth has begun to deliberate in the case of a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of giving a pitcher a potent fentanyl-laced pill that caused him to aspirate vomit and die in Southlake in 2019.

In his closing argument, Eric Kay defense attorney Michael Molfetta said that the Northern Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office was asking jurors to make assumptions about Kay’s involvement in Tyler Skaggs’ death and that prosecutors pursued the case because they wanted to be viewed as taking action on a fentanyl case in which a professional athlete died.

There was no evidence that Kay gave Skaggs the pill that killed him, and the cause of Skaggs’ death was not certain, Molfetta argued in U.S. District Court.

“This case was reverse-engineered,” he said. Prosecutors determined that “Eric Kay is the guy and we’re going to get him.”

Prosecutors reminded jurors of testimony from Angels players that they had received oxycodone pills from Kay, and of a text message that Skaggs sent to Kay on June 30, 2019.

“469. Come up,” Skaggs wrote, referring to his hotel room number.

Eric Kay, the former Angels employee accused of providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that led to his death, walks to the federal courthouse in Fort Worth with supporters on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Four current or former Major League Baseball players took the witness stand on Tuesday and testified that they received illicit painkilling pills from Kay.

Matt Harvey, a pitcher who is a free agent, said that on June 30, 2019, the day before his then-Angels teammate Skaggs died, he learned at the ballpark that he would not be flying that night with the team to Texas from Anaheim for series with the Rangers and Astros.

Disappointed with the travel decision, Harvey avoided other players whose spirits were higher.

Harvey said that Kay, the director of the Angels press department, left a oxycodone pill at his locker.

Harvey testified that his displeasure about not making the Texas trip later cooled, and he decided not to take the pill.

The next day he learned that Skaggs, 27, was dead.

“I threw the pill away,” Harvey testified.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches against the Oakland Athletics in a file photo. He died July 1, 2019, at the team hotel in Southlake, Texas.

Kay’s trial began last week, and the jury is determining whether he is guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Story continues

Harvey testified that he and Skaggs previously ingested oxycodone at Angels Stadium and that, separately, Harvey has used cocaine.

After Skaggs died, Harvey took a flight to Texas and spoke briefly with Kay, who told him they should stay “together during this time,” Harvey testified.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office offered Harvey immunity from criminal prosecution in exchange for his truthful testimony.

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron testified that he received small blue pills from Kay on perhaps eight occasions.

Former Angels pitchers Cam Bedrosian and Michael Morin also testified that they received pills from Kay.

Skaggs’ widow told jurors of her frustration in trying to get a response from her husband once he was in Southlake. He was usually quick to respond to her text messages.

Carli Skaggs, widow of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, center, walks into the federal courthouse in Fort Worth on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

“My husband wasn’t responding to my texts because he was dead,” Carli Skaggs testified.

The jury received the case about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.