Jury convicts four far-right Oath Keeper associates over US Capitol attack

FILE PHOTO: The United States Capitol Building is reflected in the water at sunrise in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four associates of the far-right Oath Keepers group were found guilty on Monday for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as a Washington jury handed the U.S. Justice Department another trial victory.

The jury, which reached a partial verdict in the case, convicted the four associates of the most serious charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, and continued to deliberate on the remaining two associates in the case.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Costas Pitas)