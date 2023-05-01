Jury classifies Myles Gray's death as homicide following coroner's inquest

Myles Gray is pictured in an undated photo. Gray, 33, died after a violent confrontation with police officers in a Burnaby, B.C., backyard on Aug. 13, 2015. (Justice for Myles Gray/Facebook - image credit)
The jury at a coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray has classified his death as a homicide, becoming one of the the first official bodies to designate his death as such since he was beaten by police nearly eight years ago.

Gray, 33, died after being beaten by multiple Vancouver police officers in 2015.

