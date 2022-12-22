Jury Awards Franklin D. Azar Client with $35,000 in Damages Stemming From Auto Accident

Aurora, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

A Colorado Springs jury awarded a woman over $35,000 in damages after she sustained injuries from a 2019 auto accident. Attorneys Jonathan Drucker and Alexander F. Beale of the Colorado-based law firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates represented the 23-year-old plaintiff.

In 2019, a motorist rear-ended the plaintiff on a busy street during rush hour. The crash's impact propelled the plaintiff's car into the car ahead of her, causing a collision with a fourth vehicle. The crash injured the plaintiff, and as a direct result, medical professionals treated her for soft-tissue damage and other injuries caused by the collision.

In the aftermath of the collision, police officers cited the defendant for careless driving. The motorist denied responsibility for the crash and claimed that the plaintiff collided with the car in front of hers before he hit her vehicle. Furthermore, the motorist's insurance company disputed the reasonableness of the plaintiff's medical costs. During the ensuing legal battle, the defendant offered to settle the plaintiff's claim before trial for $1,000. The plaintiff did not accept the offer.

At trial, Drucker and Beale presented evidence and witnesses to corroborate the victim's story and experience. The jury found the defendant 100% at fault in the crash. The jury awarded the plaintiff $11,759.85 in economic damages for her medical expenses and $23,519.70 in non-economic damages, for a total of $35,279.55, an amount far more than what the defendant offered the plaintiff in settlement negotiations.

The plaintiff's attorneys attribute the success of the case to the client. "It came down to the credibility of our client," says attorney Beale. "The defendant's insurance company accused her of not being truthful and causing the crash. We went to trial so that she could tell her story."

The attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates strongly and successfully advocated on behalf of the client and on behalf of a commitment to the truth. Azar attorneys firmly believe that a client's complete vindication on a matter, especially when accused of wrongdoing, is the best possible outcome when one is in the business of fighting for the rights of injured people.

For more than 30 years, the legal firm has secured judgments resulting in billions of dollars on behalf of its plaintiffs in large-scale and complex cases state and nationwide. The team is unparalleled in its ability to effectively defend its clients so they can receive full and fair compensation for their injuries.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates has helped thousands of injured people obtain complete and timely compensation for their losses. The personal injury legal team has a proven track record and expertise in serious injury cases leading them to be one the largest legal firms and advocates in Colorado. They have offices in Denver, Aurora, Thornton, Fort Collins, Greeley, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo.

