Jurrell Casey feels like Titans threw him away ‘like a piece of trash’ in Broncos trade

Jurrell Casey was traded to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick this offseason after spending his first nine years in the league with the Tennessee Titans.

Though the move ended up saving Tennessee over $11 million in cap space, Casey wasn’t happy about the trade one bit.

Being suddenly shipped off after nearly a decade with the organization, he said Monday on the Double Coverage podcast hosted by New England Patriots stars Devin and Jason McCourty, made him feel like he was being thrown away “like a piece of trash.”

"The part that is so crazy is that you give so much to them. Especially when you come up on free agency and have opportunities to go somewhere else. Especially the way it was going when we were there, 2-14, 3-13," Casey said on the podcast, via ESPN. "Those were some rough times. When you're a loyal guy and you feel like things are going in the right direction and you're that centerpiece, you got no choice but to fight it through. My mindset was to stick it out and things would get better. "For us to get to that point to get better and to be a main focus of that and then you just throw me away to the trash like I wasn't a main block of that ... Coming off an injury the year before and playing the whole season for ya'll. No complaints, I did everything you wanted me to do and you throw me like a piece of trash. At the end of the day, none of these businesses are loyal."

Casey was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2011 draft, and has been a consistent starter on the defensive line for them ever since. The 30-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of the past five seasons, too, while recording at least 44 tackles a year. He has three years left on his deal with the Broncos after signing a four-year, $60 million extension with Tennessee in 2017.

Though he’ll be a welcome addition to the Denver defensive line, Casey is still bitter about how his time with Tennessee ended — especially after nearly reaching the Super Bowl last season.

He said he was actually working out when his agent called him to let him know he was being shopped. He didn’t hear from the Titans until right before it went down, which made the trade sting even more.

“It was a blow to the heart because I would have thought that one of them would have hit me up,” Casey said on the show. “The part that hurt me the most was that I didn't get a call until like 30 seconds before the trade went down. For three or four days I had some moments where I had to tell the wife to give me a minute and I had a lot of tears come out of there.”

Jurrell Casey is still bitter over the trade that sent him from Tennessee to Denver this offseason. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

