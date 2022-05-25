Defense: Notes back claim Clinton lawyer didn't lie to FBI

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense attorneys for a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe showed jurors handwritten notes on Wednesday aimed at undercutting allegations that he misled the federal government about his legal work.

Michael Sussmann is on trial in Washington’s federal court, accused of lying to the FBI’s general counsel during a September 2016 meeting in which he presented computer data that purported to show a secret communications backchannel between Donald Trump and Russia. The FBI investigated but quickly determined no link existed between the Trump Organization, the former president’s company, and Russia-based Alfa Bank.

Prosecutors allege he misled the FBI by saying he was not attending the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually representing the interests of the Clinton campaign and another client — a technology executive who had provided him with the data.

The case was brought by special counsel John Durham, a Justice Department prosecutor appointed in 2019 to investigate potential government misconduct in the early days of the inquiry into potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. Sussmann is one of three people charged so far by Durham and his team of prosecutors.

Sussmann’s lawyers deny that he ever lied. They say his legal representation of Democratic interests was already well-known to James Baker, the FBI lawyer to whom he made the alleged false statement, and that he came to the FBI to raise concerns about a potential national security threat.

Prosecutors rested their case on Wednesday. It remains unclear if Sussmann will testify in his defense later this week.

Defense lawyers called as their first witnesses former senior Justice Department officials who attended a March 6, 2017, meeting at which FBI leaders briefed them on the status of investigations into potential coordination during the 2016 presidential election between Trump's successful campaign and Russia. Among the topics that came up at the meeting were the Alfa Bank claims.

One of those ex-officials, Tashina Gauhar, took notes from the meeting in which she wrote that the Alfa Bank allegations were brought to the FBI by an attorney “on behalf of his client.” She said she didn't recall who at the meeting said that, but said that if she had written that down, then "that’s what I would have heard at the briefing.”

One of Sussmann's lawyers, Michael Bosworth, sought to persuade jurors about the credibility of Gauhar's notes by asking, mostly rhetorically: “When senior leaders of the FBI come to brief senior leaders of the Department of Justice, do they try to get it right? Do they try to present truthful, accurate information to the Department of Justice?”

Another participant at the March 2017 meeting, Mary McCord, at the time the Justice Department's top national security official, took similar notes about the fact that the Alfa Bank claims came to the FBI from a lawyer.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors showed jurors billing records indicating that Sussmann repeatedly billed to the campaign “general political advice” and legal work related to the Alfa Bank server issue. The records were introduced to bolster their claim that Sussmann was acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he shared the data with the FBI.

Defense lawyers, however, noted that Sussmann billed the taxi ride to the FBI building for the meeting on Alfa Bank to his law firm at the time, Perkins Coie, rather than to the Clinton campaign.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter://www.twitter/com/etuckerAP

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Republicans Not Sure Why America Has So Many Gun Deaths

    But they're pretty sure it's not because of all those guns.

  • Ukraine sends condolences to U.S., Zelensky says he's 'deeply saddened' by Texas shooting

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded Wednesday to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, offering his condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States and President Biden.

  • War crime victim's widow grapples with loss

    STORY: Photographs and memories are what Kateryna Shelipova has left to remember her husband of 36 years.62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov was shot dead on February 28 in Chupakhivka, located in Ukraine’s northeast, four days after Russian forces invaded.The man convicted for his death - 21-year-old tank commander Vadim Shishimarin - was sentenced to life in prison on Monday (May 23), in the first war crimes trial arising from the invasion. During his trial, he had asked for Kateryna to forgive him.On the day her husband died, she said she had heard gunshots whilst she was in her yard. After looking out, she says she saw Shishimarin holding an automatic rifle."When I left the yard, I didn’t see him immediately. But when I went further out, I looked here and I saw him lying here. Shot straight in the head."Kateryna still has the bicycle her husband was riding when he was killed.Shishimarin had pleaded guilty to killing the unarmed Shelipov. Ukrainian state prosecutors said he had been ordered to shoot at him from a car.Shelipov's killing was one of what&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;and Western nations say is a far wider picture:&nbsp;Ukraine&nbsp;has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and said it has identified more than 10,000 possible&nbsp;war&nbsp;crimes.Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in&nbsp;war&nbsp;crimes in what it calls a “special operation.”Shelipov’s killing has shaken the entire community in Chupakhivka.Including his friend Mykola Radkov."I could tell you a lot of things, but I can’t. It hurts very much, very much. I still can’t believe that he’s not alive. I still think that he’s here, that he’ll come here and say: ‘Good day’ or ‘Hello.’ That he says this."Despite Shishimarin’s imprisonment, Mykola is unable to come to terms with the loss of his friend.“That’s how it is, guys. It hurts. It hurts and hurts. That’s it.”&nbsp;

  • Andrew Robertson urges Scotland to put aside emotion of Ukraine clash

    The two nations meet on Wednesday in a semi-final which was delayed from March.

  • Russian assault targets key towns in eastern Ukraine

    Russian forces on Wednesday pounded the easternmost Ukrainian-held city in the Donbas region that is now the focus of the three-month war, threatening to shut off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their advance. After failing to seize Ukraine's capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv, Russia is trying to take full control of the Donbas, comprised of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists. Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Sievierodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk.

  • Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer swiftly set in motion a pair of firearms background-check bills Wednesday in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Congress' unyielding rejection of previous legislation to curb the national epidemic of gun violence. Schumer implored his Republican colleagues to cast aside the powerful gun lobby and reach across the aisle for even a modest compromise bill. But no votes are being scheduled. "Please, please, p

  • Analysis: Erdogan's vow to expand Syria operations raises stakes in Turkey-NATO row

    President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to launch military operations soon to expand safe zones already set up across Turkey's southern borders has raised the stakes in his row with NATO partners over Finland and Sweden joining the alliance. Analysts said Erdogan's surprise announcement on Monday reflected his belief that the West would not oppose such operations at a time when it needs Ankara's support for the Nordic countries' bid to join NATO. Turkey accuses Sweden and Finland of harbouring people linked to the outlawed militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

  • SC residents split on whether 2020 election was ‘fair,’ new Winthrop Poll says

    “Belief, or at least desire to publicly express belief, in the premise that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent remains a major partisan point of division,” Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon said.

  • Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale and hold off Liverpool's challenge. After starting the day in first place, City was at risk of an historic choke when it conceded twice to trail 2-0 at home to Villa. It took İlkay Gündoğan's header to begin the comeback in the 76th and Rodri equalized two minutes later by placing the ball through

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Woodcroft has Oilers one win from WCF: 'Unbelievable job to turn our season around'

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft was slicing tape for a team packed with future Hall of Famers. As he went about his work as the Detroit Red Wings' video coach, a job secured at 28 years old ahead of the 2005-06 season, the Toronto native soaked up all the information available. One of the many things that stuck with Woodcroft was how athletes at their peak — Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg among them back then — both required and craved guidance to navigate the razor-thin margins

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-