Jurors Who Convicted Alex Murdaugh Go Inside Deliberations: ‘If You’re Not Sure, We Will Not Leave This Room’

Last March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22

Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Alex Murdaugh on Nov. 28, 2023

Jurors who found disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son are speaking out for the first time since his appeal for a new trial was denied.

In an exclusive clip, FOX Nation's Martha MacCallum interviews jurors about the deliberations during the double-murder trial. One of the jurors revealed it only took two rounds of voting for the jurors to come to a unanimous guilty verdict.

"The first time, the foreperson just wanted to see where we were, we had no idea who voted what," one juror said during the clip. "We wrote it down on a piece of paper."

The juror then revealed that after the first vote, nine jurors voted guilty, two voted not guilty and one was unsure. Then the jurors began asking questions about the trial and took a second look at the evidence. During the next vote, all of the jurors agreed on a guilty verdict, the jurors told MacCallum.

"When all of the questions were answered and nobody else had a question, then we voted again — and when we voted again, it was guilty," the juror states in the clip. "But [the foreperson] still made it clear, if you're not sure, we will not leave this room, but everybody said, 'We're sure.'" (An exclusive clip is shown below.)

Last March, Murdaugh was found guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the guilty verdicts. Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences in prison.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



Maggie Murdaugh/ Facebook Maggie and Paul Murdaugh

In January, Murdaugh's attorneys attempted to have him granted a new trial after alleging jury tampering by Rebecca Hill, the Colleton County Clerk of Court. They claimed that Hill repeatedly referenced Murdaugh to the jury in ways that made him appear guilty, according to the motion for a new trial filed by Richard Harpootlian and James Griffin, which was previously reviewed by PEOPLE. They also claimed she made efforts to remove a juror she wasn’t confident would turn in a guilty verdict.

Story continues

Although one juror did testify that she was influenced by Hill's comments, Judge Jean Toal, who was overseeing the hearing, denied Murdaugh's request for a new trial. She stated that while she found Hill was "not completely credible as a witness," she found that the jurors were not influenced by her comments.

Related: Why Alex Murdaugh Wasn't Granted a New Trial, Even Though 1 Juror Admitted She Was Influenced by Clerk

Toal added that in the double-murder trial, "the evidence was overwhelming and the jury verdict not surprising."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.