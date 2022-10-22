Juror Who Convicted Weinstein Predicts His Final Downfall

Pilar Melendez
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Courtesy of Bernard Cody; Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Courtesy of Bernard Cody; Getty

Bernard Cody was the first juror chosen to preside over the 2020 sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York, an arbitrary honor that meant he served as foreman in the watershed criminal case that defined the #MeToo movement.

As the foreman, Cody was the spokesperson for the carefully curated group of seven men and five women who listened to weeks of testimony. They decided that in fact the disgraced movie mogul did use his power and prestige in Hollywood to prey on women for over three decades—and committed rape and sexual assault. After listening to harrowing testimony from six women, Cody and his fellow jurors spent five days deliberating before convicting Weinstein of two of the five counts against him in what some observers called “the trial of the century.”

“It was difficult to go through,” Cody told The Daily Beast this past week. “But it is surreal to know we were part of something that was such a big moment in history.”

After two years and a global pandemic, the 60-year-old says he is anxious to see Weinstein back on the stand—this time in Los Angeles, in a trial he believes is “even bigger than last time.” Weinstein, already serving a 23-year sentence for his New York conviction, is facing several charges for allegedly sexually assaulting five women between 2004 and 2013.

“I think the L.A. jury is going to find him guilty again as we did,” Cody said. “I would tell them to look at the evidence, and if it’s the same as what we saw in New York, then I don’t see how they would be able to find him not guilty.”

Seventy-year-old Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include rape and sexual assault, and faces a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. Opening statements were poised to begin Monday, after a jury of nine men and three women were chosen in a lengthy and sometimes bizarre—multiple candidates reportedly claimed not to know what #MeToo even means—selection process.

At least nine women are set to testify in the trial that will once again shine a light on that movement and the scores of women who have come out against Weinstein.

The new case includes the former actress Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose lawyer previously told The Daily Beast that she was Jane Doe 4 in the case and was poised to testify, as the L.A. Times first reported. All four other women who were allegedly assaulted were also expected to testify against Weinstein, and all were poised to be identified in open court.

Weinstein’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment about Cody’s statements, but previously told The Daily Beast that “we’re confident once the jury hears the details of these allegations, they’ll see that they didn’t happen or that they’re fabricated, or that they didn’t happen the way they say they did.”

The outcome of the Los Angeles trial was once seen as ceremonial given Weinstein’s New York sentence and declining health. But the case may now determine whether the Pulp Fiction producer is ever again a free man. In August, the New York State Court of Appeals agreed to allow Weinstein to appeal his conviction—cleaning the way for oral arguments next year.

The L.A. case will also serve as a sort of barometer for the #MeToo movement five years later, as some cases involving allegations of domestic and sexual violence against prominent celebrities like Johnny Depp and Kevin Spacey have hit roadblocks or failed entirely.

For Caitlin Dunlany, an actress who accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault in the mid-1990s, the decision to grant the producer an appeal was a devastating “step backward” in the #MeToo fight. While Dunlany is not involved in the Los Angeles trial, she told The Daily Beast she planned to attend the proceedings to back the other women who are testifying, noting that it is important for them to know “they are supported.” (Dunlany was involved in a class action lawsuit against Weinstein, which was ultimately rejected by a federal judge in 2018.)

“These women were harmed by him and deserve their day in court,” Dunlany added. “For those of us that are outside the statute of limitations, it’s like having our day in court as well. Going on the stand is a very intense experience, but we stand together.”

As in the New York trial, Los Angeles prosecutors allege that Weinstein sexually assaulted multiple women over a period of decades. Among his alleged crimes is the rape of Siebel Newsom at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2004. Another woman is set to tell jurors how Weinstein “bullied his way” into her hotel room in 2013 before ultimately raping her.

Defense lawyers plan to argue that Siebel Newsom and the producer had a close relationship, and were allowed by the judge to introduce evidence that the actress emailed Weinstein in 2007 asking for advice on a sex scandal involving her then-boyfriend, Gov. Newsom.

‘She Said’ Is a Frustratingly Dull Drama About Exposing Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Abuse

Lauren Young, who testified in Weinstein’s New York trial, will also tell L.A. jurors Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a bathroom in 2013. In all, prosecutors believe they will call upwards of 50 witnesses during what’s expected to be a two-month trial—including Mel Gibson, who is set to support one woman’s allegation that Weinstein masturbated in front of her in 2010. (Weinstein’s lawyers plan to question Gibson about his infamous antisemitic remarks during a 2006 arrest—and his 2010 racist comments to a girlfriend.)

Cody said that Young’s testimony in New York was one of the more powerful pieces of evidence in the trial. On the stand, the 30-year-old told Cody and his fellow jurors how Weinstein trapped her in the bathroom at the Montage hotel before he stripped naked, groped her breasts, and began masturbating onto the floor just days before the Oscars.

“My hands were down to my sides because the dress was pulled down to my elbows—so my breasts were out,” Young testified in 2020. “At that point, he went from grabbing my right breast to touching my vagina.”

Young said that as he was masturbating, Weinstein said, “How am I going to know if you can act?” and, “This is what all actresses do to make it.”

The former jury foreman said he vividly remembers Young’s time on the stand as the sixth and final witness before he and the other jurors were set to deliberate Weinstein’s fate. Her claims were only reinforced once prosecutors showed the New York jury the white lace dress she was wearing on the day of the incident.

“We believed her quickly,” Cody recalled.

But while Cody conceded that the Los Angeles jury has more evidence to sift through than in his case, he was confident Weinstein will never see the outside of a jail cell. As someone who has poured over the case against Weinstein in New York, Cody said, it was clear Weinstein had a pattern of predatory behavior to lure aspiring actresses to be alone with him before sexually assaulting them.

Cody said that sometimes he could not sleep at night during his trial because of its harrowing content. But he offered advice for the new set of jurors, insisting they take care to go back and review a second time any woman’s testimony if some of their allegations are not immediately clear. ​​

“I can’t say that deliberating was difficult for us, but it took a while because of all the evidence. We also did not ask for clarification on testimony as early as we should have,” Cody added. “They have an important responsibility, and they should not feel worried about taking the time to make sure they are doing this right.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • 5 major storylines as Raptors begin new season

    With a roster largely unchanged from last season, the Toronto Raptors are facing many of the same questions as they prepare to tip-off the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.