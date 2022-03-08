Juror at centre of Ghislaine Maxwell trial controversy to go before judge

Victoria Bekiempis in New York
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

The juror in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial who apparently did not disclose childhood sexual abuse during jury selection is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning for public questioning.

Juror no 50, whose name is Scotty David, might receive immunity, which would require that he answer Judge Alison Nathan’s questions about his failure to disclose said abuse.

Maxwell was convicted on 29 December of sex-trafficking and related charges for procuring girls – some aged just 14 – for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Maxwell has maintained her innocence.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who once counted global elites such as Britain’s Prince Andrew among his associates, was arrested in July 2019 for sex trafficking. He killed himself in a New York City federal jail about one month after his arrest.

Maxwell’s conviction was thrown into potential disarray days after her trial concluded. David claimed in post-trial media interviews that he had been sexually abused as a child and said that he told other jurors about this abuse, which helped them see things from a victim’s perspective.

David’s comments prompted controversy as potential jurors completed questionnaires during the screening process, which directly asked about past abuse. One questions stated: “Have you or a friend ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

Following David’s comments in the media, prosecutors asked Nathan for an inquiry into his statements. Maxwell’s lawyers quickly joined in asking for such an inquiry and have since been pushing for a mistrial, arguing that David’s failure to disclose past abuse deprived her of a fair, impartial jury.

David’s completed questionnaire was released during legal exchanges on this controversy. The document revealed that he had marked the no box in response to the abuse query.

While it is unlikely that Maxwell will be retried, the fact remains that it is a possibility. Veteran attorneys told the Guardian that would hinge on David’s explanation for his failure to disclose.

An accidental omission poses less of a potential for retrial. However, if David intentionally withheld that information, the possibility is higher.

