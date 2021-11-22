Jurnee Smollett Remembers Late Costar Michael K. Williams on His Birthday: 'Miss You'

Jurnee Smollett paid tribute to her late Lovecraft Country costar, Michael K. Williams, on what would have been his 55th birthday.

On Instagram Monday, Smollett, 35, shared a carousel of photos from her time with Williams on the HBO show's set. The pair's former castmate Jamie Chung also re-shared Smollett's post on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday, my brother," Smollett captioned the post. "I miss you so."

Williams died on Sept. 6 at age 54 after he was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," Williams' rep told PEOPLE at the time. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later announced that Williams died by "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine." The manner of death was ruled an accident.

After Williams' passing, Smollet said she was "struggling" to accept the news that her friend was gone.

I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he's gone. I couldn't breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form," she wrote on Instagram. "I take comfort in knowing that you're finally free, somewhere dancing, being mighty, showing the angels how to really get it. Btw — You still owe me that dance … & our Bulls Jerseys. I love you."

Smollett also subtlety honored Williams at the 2021 Emmys by wearing a hair accessory with his initials on it.

Williams' storied career included roles in When They See Us, F Is for Family and Motherless Brooklyn. His role on Lovecraft Country earned him his fifth Emmy nomination in July.

Williams — who had been vocal about his addiction and mental health struggles — once said he's "very fortunate" for the success he's had in his career.

"There's no words to say how fortunate I am, you know?" he previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "To keep it real: To be a Black man in Hollywood — not only just to land those two roles, but as a Black man in Hollywood, to go on those two shows back to back, you know, on such a great network as HBO — man, to say I'm fortunate is an understatement."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.