Juries could be reduced in size for first time since Second World War due to coronavirus pandemic

The number of people on juries will be reduced for the first time since the Second World War under plans by the head of the judiciary to enable trials to go ahead in the coronavirus pandemic.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said he was in favour of reducing the number of jurors on trials to adhere to Government social distancing rules aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

It would be the first reduction in peacetime after the Second World War when traditional 12-strong juries were reduced to seven except in cases of treason or murder.

A normal trial can see at least 20 people crammed into courtrooms including the judge, court staff, lawyers, the jury, witnesses, victim’s family and relatives, defendant, journalists and members of the public.

All new jury trials have been halted since the lockdown, adding to the backlog of crown court cases since before the pandemic.

Lord Burnett said “blue-sky thinking” was underway on restarting them safely and preventing an “unimaginable” backlog in bringing offenders to trial and giving victims justice.

He told the BBC: "It is going to be necessary to look at more radical measures to enable jury trials to continue. I would support a move to reduce the number of jurors. That was done during the Second World War.

"Plainly, it would be easier to ensure a safe trial for everybody, with social distancing and other precautions."

A working group chaired by Mr Justice Edis and including the Law Society, Bar Council and Criminal Bar Association, is meeting weekly to consider how and when jury trials might resume safely in England and Wales.

Lord Burnett believed any resumption soon would require identifying "very large courtrooms where it's possible to envisage participants maintaining social distancing.

"It involves having another courtroom available via videolink in which the press and public can view what's going on. And it involves having a large room to which the jury can retire and maintain social distancing."

Venues being considered include university lecture halls.

"Given the limited number of trials that we would be able to conduct in our crown courts, given that every trial will in fact require more than one court for all sorts of reasons, then inevitably rather more profound thinking will be needed to avoid building up an unimaginable backlog," said Lord Burnett.

Before the pandemic, a backlog had already grown after The Government reduced Crown Court sitting days in England and Wales. By the end of 2019 the number of outstanding cases had reached 37,434, official figures show.

Lawyers say delays prolong anxiety for victims, pose a risk to justice as witnesses' memories fade, and keep those on remand in prison for longer.

Lord Burnett said he wanted all courts fully used once it was safe to do so, to "get through the backlog of jury trials". "I've no reason to suppose that that is going to be a controversial proposal, and I hope it will become common ground across the political spectrum, that resources should be made available to enable that to happen."

Responding to Lord Burnett's comments on the future of jury trials, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said officials were "working closely with the judiciary and others to resume them as soon as possible".