Juric 'has organised us so we don't mess up'

Former Southampton player Jo Tessem believes supporters should "cherish every moment" of their win at Ipswich Town, as manager Ivan Juric claimed his first victory thanks to Paul Onuachu's late goal.

Speaking on BBC Radio Solent's Goin' Home with Adam and Jo podcast, Tessem said: "Football is all about moments. You have to cherish every moment you get a win because we have had so many losses this season.

"Ivan Juric took on a job that looked destined to go wrong, but he has worked hard and put in a new system. We are seeing progress. Even though the points hadn't come before this game, we had been close a few times. We definitely look more like a Premier League team.

"He got tested in this game as well because he made so many changes and had to adjust. You don't have to change your centre-backs very often, but he had to change two of them because of injuries to Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jack Stephens. That would have made it much more difficult for him on the touchline.

"I'm impressed with the clarity in how we press, how we defend together and how we attack together. We still have lots of improvements to make with our attacking, but Ivan Juric has come in and organised us so that we don't mess up.

"We now look like we can compete against the teams we are playing against."

