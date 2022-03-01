Jurgen Klopp warns against criticism of ‘young man’ Harvey Elliott after flare celebration in Carabao Cup win

Jurgen Klopp has warned against criticism of Harvey Elliott after he celebrated with a flare after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final victory.

The 18-year-old, who scored a penalty in the shootout at Wembley, has been contacted by the FA over the incident, which saw him grab a red flare that had been thrown on the pitch by Liverpool fans.

“Will I speak to him? Yes, maybe. Harvey is a very young man,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

“I can promise he won't do it again. Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in the world of football? No.

“The party was in the dressing room. Loud music on the bus, no music on the plane and then we got home at 12.30am. Boys had a day off yesterday and we train again today. The celebrations were not too much.”

Liverpool have now racked up the first part of a potential quadruple, with the side looking good for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, facing Norwich in the FA Cup on Wednesday, and chasing down Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, Klopp has insisted that any talk of a clean sweep is “crazy” and “not helpful”.

“No team in the history of English football has won the quadruple, right? That is because it is incredibly difficult,” he added.

“We are still behind Manchester City [in the Premier League]. We are not close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that.

“We are close to nothing at the moment. It is better people think we can do good things than we are useless but it is not important or helpful. We face a lot of good teams between now and the end of May. We just want to think about Norwich.”